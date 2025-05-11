Teenager dies after getting into difficulty swimming off coast in Co. Donegal

A TEENAGER has died after getting into difficulty while swimming off the coast in Co. Donegal on Saturday.

Emergency services responded to reports that three teenagers, aged between 16 and 19, had gotten into difficulty while swimming in Lough Swilly off Buncrana.

One teen managed to swim ashore while a second was rescued from the water before being taken to Letterkenny General Hospital, where his condition is described as 'very serious'.

Sadly, the Coast Guard recovered body of the third teenager from the water between Ned's Point and Fahan at around 9pm.

Responding to the news, Donegal County Councillor Joy Beard said it was a 'profoundly sad day' for the community.

"It is with a heavy heart that I can confirm the tragic news that the missing teenager has been recovered from the water in Buncrana," she posted on Facebook.

"My deepest condolences go to their family and friends during this unimaginable time.

"Two others remain in hospital, one in critical condition. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their loved ones.

"This is a profoundly sad day for our community. In the days and weeks ahead, may the affected families find strength and comfort.

"As a community, we will stand with them and support them in every way we can.

"I want to sincerely thank the emergency services — the Coast Guard, RNLI, Gardaí, ambulance crews and all volunteers — for their efforts under such tragic and difficult circumstances."

Meanwhile, the SDLP's Colum Easteood posted: "Such sad news from Lough Swilly this evening. We're all thinking about the poor families involved.

"It will bring back tragic memories for other families too."