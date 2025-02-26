Taoiseach pays tribute to Henry Kelly after Going for Gold presenter passes away
News

Taoiseach pays tribute to Henry Kelly after Going for Gold presenter passes away

Henry Kelly pictured in December 2008 (Image: Tim Whitby / Getty Images)

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has paid tribute to broadcaster Henry Kelly, who died on Tuesday at the age of 78.

A statement from Kelly's family said he passed away peacefully after a period of ill-health.

A former journalist, Kelly later moved into broadcasting and is arguably best known for presenting daytime quiz show, Going for Gold.

Taking to Twitter/X on Wednesday, Mr Martin said he was 'very saddened' to learn of Kelly's passing.

"From his time as Northern Editor of the Irish Times to presenting BBC shows including Going for Gold, Henry made a huge contribution to journalism and broadcasting here and in the UK," he added.

"My thoughts are with his family at this time."

Born in Athlone, Co. Westmeath on April 17, 1946, Kelly was raised in Dublin and later graduated from UCD in 1968.

He became a journalist and was appointed Northern Editor of the Irish Times in 1970, before relocating to London to work for the BBC six years later.

Career change

However, he moved into broadcasting and in 1981 was named one of the co-presenters of new light entertainment show, Game For A Laugh.

He took over presenting duties on the second series of Food and Drink in 1983, fronting the show for two seasons, and also hosted the Saturday edition of Good Morning Britain.

However, he is arguably best remembered for presenting Going for Gold during its original run from 1987 until 1996.

The daytime quiz show featured contestants from across Europe representing their country, its catchy theme tune composed by future Oscar winner Hans Zimmer.

Kelly also worked in radio and was one of the original presenters on Classic FM when it launched in 1992.

In a post on social media, the station described Kelly as a 'legendary broadcaster and much-loved founding Classic FM presenter'.

"Henry hosted our daily morning programme from 1992 to 2003. Thank you, Henry, for sharing your love of music with us all," it added.

Journalist Helena Wilkinson, who worked with Kelly on radio station LBC, paid tribute to Kelly on Twitter/X, describing him as 'a great presenter and a lovely man'.

Also on the social media platform, Downton Abbey actor Peter Egan said Kelly was 'a delightful man and a terrific presenter'.

