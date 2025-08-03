'Perpetrator will face consequences': Police officer injured after being dragged by vehicle during traffic stop

A POLICE OFFICER has been injured after being dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop in Kilkeel, Co. Down on Friday night.

The driver made off after the officer quizzed the driver over a smell in the vehicle that he suspected was cannabis, dragging the officer alongside.

The PSNI has now appealed for information, saying the person responsible 'will face consequences'.

"Our officers were conducting traffic duties on the Mountain Road at around 10.15pm when they had cause to stop a silver Mitsubishi Shogun," said Inspector Connolly of the PSNI.

"As an officer was leaning into the vehicle, he detected a strong smell, which he suspected was cannabis.

"When he asked the driver about this, the driver made off at speed, dragging the officer for several metres before he could free himself.

"The officer sustained an arm injury and was unable to continue with his duties. He has since attended hospital for treatment."

He continued: "Police officers carry out their job knowing that on any given day they could be faced with difficult and dangerous situations, but it is completely unacceptable that they should be deliberately injured.

"The outcome of the driver's actions could have been much more serious and the public should rest assured that the perpetrator will face the consequences."

Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information, including dashcam footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1742 of August 1.