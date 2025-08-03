Real estate firm Firethorn breaks ground on Dublin development in its first project outside of Britain

REAL ESTATE firm Firethorn has broken ground on the site of a proposed new tourist hostel in Dublin in what is the company's first project outside of Britain.

Sackville Place, which is due to be completed in March 2027, is also Firethorn's first tourism asset.

Galway-headquartered firm Stewart Construction has been appointed to deliver the 138-bedroom development located off O'Connell Street.

"Breaking ground at Sackville Place is a significant milestone for Firethorn, marking the first asset of this kind within our Living portfolio, and our debut development outside of the UK," said Paul Martin, Head of Development at Firethorn.

"This project represents our ambition, as we continue to acquire and develop high-quality sites in prime locations for investment."

Affordable accommodation

The seven-storey site, designed to enhance Dublin's provision of affordable accommodation, will feature double, triple and quadruple bunk dormitory rooms, alongside private double rooms.

Modern communal spaces across the ground floor and basement will be open to the public as well as guests, including a bar, café and lounge.

"As the latest addition to Dublin's thriving hospitality landscape, Sackville Place will offer guests modern and affordable amenities, while contributing to the local neighbourhood with vibrant facilities for the public to enjoy," said Mr Martin.

"Stewart Construction has a proven track record in delivering best-in-class hospitality assets on time and in budget and with work now underway, we look forward to working together to bring Sackville Place to swift completion."

'Best at what we do'

Paul Stewart, Managing Director of Stewart Construction, spoke of his pride at being chosen to complete the project.

"Stewart Construction is delighted to be entrusted with the delivery of Sackville Place for Firethorn," he said.

"A market-leading developer in UK real estate, Sackville Place represents Firethorn's first acquisition outside of the UK and we would like to take this opportunity to welcome them to Ireland.

"Our mission is to work with clients who are like-minded and we look forward to collaborating with Firethorn on this development.

"Our team is amongst the best at what we do; by understanding the needs of the hospitality sector, we can ensure quality, value and cost certainty."