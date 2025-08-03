Wind warnings issued across Ireland as island prepares for Storm Floris

WIND and rain warnings have been issued across Ireland, with the country set to be hit by Storm Floris on Bank Holiday Monday.

Status Yellow warnings have been issued by Met Éireann for eight counties, while the Met Office has put a similar warning in place for all of the North.

"Storm Floris will bring a spell of wet and unseasonably windy weather, particularly for north-western areas, through Sunday night and into Monday," said forecaster Andrew Doran-Sherlock.

Falling trees and power outages

Storm Floris, named by the Met Office, developed from a frontal wave lying to the south of Nova Scotia and is being carried eastwards by an unseasonably strong jet.

It is s expected to track to the north-west of Ireland through tonight and tomorrow morning, before tracking over Scotland and then clearing into the North Sea later in the day.

A Yellow wind warning for Clare, Galway, Mayo and Sligo comes into effect at 2am on Monday, with damaging gusts expected.

Met Éireann has warned of dangerous travelling conditions, structural damage, falling trees and power outages, with the warning in place until 1pm on Monday.

A second Yellow wind warning has been issued for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan and Leitrim, running from 4am on Monday until 4pm, with similar potential risks.

#StormFloris⚠️Yellow Warnings ⚠️Wind Warning - Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo

⏲️Mon 02:00 to 13:00 ⚠️Wind Warning - Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim

⏲️Mon 04:00 to 16:00 ⚠️ Rain Warning - Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo

A Yellow rain warning comes into force at 2am on Monday for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo and is in place until 10am.

There is a chance of difficult travelling conditions, lightning damage and localised flooding, warns Met Éireann.

Meanwhile, the Met Office warning for the North, which also encompasses Scotland and the north of England, predicts unseasonably strong and potentially disruptive winds.

It says to expect some power cuts and damage to buildings, while adding there is a possible risk of injuries or fatalities from flying debris and large waves.

Inland winds are expected to reach 50mph, with coastal areas seeing winds of up to 70mph, although it warns there is a small chance that winds of 85mph may develop.

"If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves," it adds.

"Even from the shore, large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea."

'Greater risk'

Met Éireann, meanwhile, has warned people making plans for Bank Holiday Monday to take into account the threat posed by the weather.

"However, as this is a Public Holiday Weekend with a large number of outdoor events and with many people going camping, etc, and with an increased usage of temporary structures such as tents, more people will be at a greater risk of exposure than would normally be the case," said Mr Doran-Sherlock.

"And while we are in a period of neap tides, with lowest tidal ranges of this cycle expected on Sunday and Monday, strong onshore winds and high waves may cause wave overtopping in low-lying coastal areas in the northwest and west.

"Our advice would be to pay attention to the weather forecasts and warnings issued over the weekend and take them into consideration with any plans you have.

"And as always, please heed the advice of local authorities."