A NUMBER of homes have been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious object in Co. Derry.

The alert was raised on Saturday evening following the discovery of the object in the Golf Terrace area of Magherafelt.

"A road closure is in place from the roundabout at Ballyronan Road / Meadowbank Road, and a number of properties have been evacuated," read a statement from the PSNI.

"We would ask that the public avoid the area."

Police have said they will provide further updates in due course.