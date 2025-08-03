Woman dies after getting into difficulty while swimming in Co. Donegal
News

Woman dies after getting into difficulty while swimming in Co. Donegal

A WOMAN in her 50s has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in Co. Donegal.

The incident occurred shortly after 7pm on Friday at Glencolmcille.

"Gardaí in Killybegs were alerted shortly after 7pm on Friday, August 1, 2025, that a female swimmer was taken from the water at Glencolmcille, Co. Donegal," said a garda spokesperson.

"The woman, aged in her 50s, was airlifted from the water and taken to Sligo University Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased a short time later.

"A post mortem examination will take place in due course. A file will be prepared for the Coroner."

Investigations are ongoing.

