Teenager arrested after drugs worth €522k found in luggage at Dublin Airport

A TEENAGER has been arrested after cannabis worth €522k was seized at Dublin Airport.

The drugs were found in the luggage of a passenger who had arrived on a flight from Abu Dahbi.

“As part of an intelligence-led operation, Revenue officers seized 26.10kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of approximately €522,000 in Dublin Airport,” the Revenue organisation confirmed.

“The cannabis was discovered concealed in vacuum packed packages within the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight from Abu Dhabi,” they added.

“A female in her late teens was subsequently arrested by An Garda Síochána in relation to the seizure and was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Dublin Garda Station.

The teenager has since been charged and has been before the court.

“This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations involving organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs,” the spokesperson added.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.

Investigations are ongoing.

