Third man charged with attempted murder following Lisburn assault

A THIRD man has been charged with attempted murder following an assault in Lisburn.

Police received a report at around 1.40am on Friday that three men had been assaulted in the Mountview Drive area of the city.

The assault was carried out by a number of men armed with what is believed to have been metal bars, hammers and knives.

Two of the victims were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Two males, aged 18 and 19, were apprehended a short time after the incident and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A third man, aged 19, was later arrested at an address in Lisburn, also on suspicion of attempted murder.

Two 19-year-olds appeared at Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Saturday charged with attempted murder in relation to the incident.

According to BBC News, Jack Pedlow, from Causeway Meadows in Lisburn, and Michael Chitowo, of no fixed address, were remanded in custody after the judge refused bail.

The PSNI revealed on Sunday that an 18-year-old man has now been charged to appear at Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Monday.

He has been charged with a number of offences including attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit and indictable offence.