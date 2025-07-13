Appeal for information after man discovered with life-threatening injuries in Lisburn
News

Appeal for information after man discovered with life-threatening injuries in Lisburn

DETECTIVES are appealing for information and witnesses after a man was discovered in Lisburn with life-threatening injuries.

The man was found at around 5am on Saturday in the Prince William Road area of the city.

"Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and one man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries," said Detective Inspector Keon of the PSNI.

"They are believed to be life-threatening at this time."

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding how the man sustained his injuries.

Police have appealed for witnesses, or anyone with camera footage that could assist their enquiries, to contact detectives on 101.

See More: Lisburn

Related
News 1 month ago

Man jailed for 19 years for murder of 'fearless' mother of four

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 month ago

Ombudsman says 'no misconduct' in how PSNI officers removed young autistic woman from shop

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 months ago

Prosecutor to appeal 'unduly lenient' sentence handed to Lisburn man convicted of human trafficking

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
Entertainment 2 days ago

New play exploring Irish identity, sexuality and the need to leave home heads for Edinburgh Fringe

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Paddy Power and Betfair data breach could affect nearly a million customers

By: Mark Murphy

News 2 days ago

Human rights lawyer Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh ‘honoured’ to join team at University of Galway

By: Fiona Audley

Business 2 days ago

Ireland will host global conference highlighting value of cluster groups for businesses

By: Fiona Audley

Business 2 days ago

Dublin and Cork airports record ‘busiest weeks ever’

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Ireland seeks to increase number of world heritage sites over next decade

By: Fiona Audley