Appeal for information after man discovered with life-threatening injuries in Lisburn

DETECTIVES are appealing for information and witnesses after a man was discovered in Lisburn with life-threatening injuries.

The man was found at around 5am on Saturday in the Prince William Road area of the city.

"Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and one man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries," said Detective Inspector Keon of the PSNI.

"They are believed to be life-threatening at this time."

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding how the man sustained his injuries.

Police have appealed for witnesses, or anyone with camera footage that could assist their enquiries, to contact detectives on 101.