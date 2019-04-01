THREE men have been hospitalised in Glasgow after they were stabbed following the highly-charged Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers.

Two of the victims, aged 30 and 47, sustained wounds to the head or neck and a third man, 29, was stabbed in the buttocks during a "mass brawl" at around 5pm on Sunday.

All three were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where one is thought to be in a serious condition.

The incident in Glasgow city centre came just hours after a fiery match at Celtic Park saw the Bhoys celebrate a 2-1 victory over their bitter rivals.

According to eyewitnesses, a stabbing occurred in the Strathduie Bar on Blackfriars Street before violent scenes carried on into nearby Albion Street.

Around 15 people are understood to have been involved.

One witness, who did not wish to be named, told the Daily Record: "Three stabbed from what I heard. Saw one stabbed in shoulder and cut on forehead.

"Folk saying someone, young Celtic fan, in bad way. Two separate stabbing incidents I mean.

"The whole thing apparently started when Rangers fans went into Strathduie (Bar) and stabbed people in the back.

"Celtic fans went out to chase them and fight and there was more stabbings",

Another said: "Albion St next to Italian kitchen was where the guy was with a stab wound to the neck.

"Then on Blackfriars St there was two others who were stabbed in the back. Looks like Celtic and Rangers fans met where Albion St and Blackfriars St meet".

A third witness told of "utter chaos" at the scene, adding: "I have never seen so many police in my life. The whole of the Merchant City seemed to be cordoned off.

"We came into town for a drink in the evening thinking the football crowds would be long gone but it looks like the trouble is just starting."

Police cordoned off Albion Street and no arrests have yet been made in relation to the incident.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: "Three men have been taken to hospital for treatment following a large scale disturbance."