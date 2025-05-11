Cork and Waterford camogie squads unite in condemnation of Munster Final postponement over skorts row

THE CAMOGIE squads of Cork and Waterford have released a joint statement condemning the postponement of the Munster Senior Camogie Final amid an ongoing dispute over skorts.

The players had indicated on Wednesday that they intended to wear shorts in Saturday's decider, which are not permitted under current camogie rules.

This prompted the Camogie Association to call a special congress for May 22, where a motion would be considered, which, if passed, would allow players to wear either skorts or shorts.

However, the evening before the Munster decider, which was set for the Tipperary County Camogie Grounds at 1pm on Saturday, Munster Camogie said the game had been deferred.

"As the committee in charge of the Munster Championship, we have reviewed the situation regarding tomorrow's Munster Final," read a statement from Munster Council Chairperson Christine Ryan.

"As the current camogie rules of play are still in place and the players have indicated they would not be prepared to play the game in shorts, the decision has been made to defer the game in the best interests of all players and officials involved.

"The details of the rescheduled fixture will be released in due course."

'We feel completely let down'

In response, the Waterford and Cork panels said the late call showed 'scant regard' for the players' welfare.

"As a united group of players, we want to express our bitter disappointment that today's Munster Senior Camogie final has been postponed," read a joint statement.

"It shows scant regard for the preparation of players both physically and mentally to be ready for a provincial showpiece, to make this decision just 16 hours before the scheduled throw-in.

"Anyone with any understanding of what it takes to compete in elite sport knows that this could never be in the best interests of the players.

"We feel completely let down. Both panels had meticulously planned to peak for today. Training schedules and workload now have to be readjusted, while not even knowing when the game will take place.

"There was an opportunity to take a step forward from the recent controversy. Instead, a provincial final has been postponed because we took control of what we would wear.

"To us, that feels like a massive step backwards."

'Outrageous disregard for players'

Following Saturday's postponement, Sinn Féin Senator Maria McCormack said she was 'absolutely disgusted' by the decision.

"These women have trained for months, made sacrifices and looked forward to this moment only to have the final pulled from under them the night before over what they choose to wear. It's disgraceful," she said.

"The Munster Camogie Association's decision shows an outrageous disregard for the players involved.

"Let them wear shorts. It's not a complicated ask — it's about comfort, equality and being listened to.

"We genuinely believed the Camogie Association was finally beginning to listen, especially with the vote now scheduled for May 22. But clearly, nothing has changed.

"Instead of compromise, they've chosen to punish these women.

"Why could these players not be allowed to play in shorts while awaiting the outcome of that vote?

"The decision to call off the match sends a terrible message — that speaking up will be met with cancellation, not conversation.

“"he players deserve better. They've earned the right to be heard, and to play."

Also on Saturday, Dublin and Offaly players took to the pitch in shorts for their Leinster Camogie Minor A Shield Final at St Peregrine's in Blanchardstown.

However, the game was not allowed to go ahead until after the players returned to the changing room to change into skorts.

It mirrored scenes from the same ground a week ago when Kilkenny and Dublin were told their Leinster Senior Camogie semi-final would not go ahead after they originally lined out in shorts.