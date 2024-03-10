Tributes after Irish presenter and author Nick Sheridan dies following short illness, aged 32
Nick Sheridan began his broadcasting career at RTÉ (Image: RTÉ)

TRIBUTES have been paid to Irish television presenter Nick Sheridan, who passed away on Wednesday following a short illness at the age of 32.

Sheridan, who was originally from Co. Wexford, worked as a presenter for BBC Scotland and also penned several children's books.

Announcing Sheridan's passing, Gary Smith, Head of News & Current Affairs at BBC Scotland, said his colleague was 'one of those rare people who lights up the lives of everyone around them'.

Sheridan began his broadcasting career with RTÉ as a presenter on children's news show news2day in 2014 before working on the broadcaster's foreign affairs desk.

He began working as a journalist for the BBC in 2018 and two years later, became a Consumer Affairs Correspondent with BBC Scotland.

He became a familiar face and voice as a regular presenter of BBC shows Drivetime, Lunchtime Live, Good Morning Scotland, Seven Days and The Sunday Show.

'Hugely talented journalist'

"We're devastated to hear the news our colleague and friend, Nick Sheridan, has died," said Mr Smith in a statement on Thursday.

“Nick has been a wonderful colleague. He was a hugely talented journalist, presenter and author — and one of those rare people who lights up the lives of everyone around them.

"Funny, clever, kind. A lovely man.

"Our hearts go out to his parents, to his partner and to all his family and friends."

Sheridan's children's books included his Snoops Bay mystery series, which followed the adventures of four adventurous young children.

In a statement, his publishers Simon & Schuster said he was 'committed to making reading fun and exciting' for children.

"We are deeply saddened that Nick Sheridan has passed away following a short illness," read the statement.

"We were so proud to publish Nick's funny and insightful debut, Breaking News, and his hilarious Snoops Bay mystery series.

"Nick's captivating charm, humour, and inquisitiveness infused his children's books, and he was committed to making reading fun and exciting.

"Our heartfelt thoughts are with his family, partner and friends."

Meanwhile, his literary representatives at the Darley Anderson Children's Book Agency said they were 'heartbroken' by his passing.

"Nick was a talented author and a much-loved colleague and we will all miss him deeply," read a statement.

"Our thoughts are with his partner, his family, his friends and his loved ones."

'Greatly missed'

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, First Minister Humza Yousaf expressed his sadness at Sheridan's passing.

"Nick was an extremely talented journalist and author — he will be greatly missed," said Mr Yousaf.

"Many of us in this chamber will have been questioned by Nick, quite robustly no doubt, whether it was on BBC Drivetime or many of the other programmes that he presented.

"My thoughts are with his family, his many friends and indeed his colleagues at what will undoubtedly be a very sad time indeed for them."

