United Ireland in the next 10 years: 65% of Northern Irish people say Brexit makes Irish unity more likely

ALMOST two-thirds of Northern Irish voters believe that Brexit will likely lead to a United Ireland within the next decade, according to a new poll.

The findings of LucidTalk's Northern Ireland-wide 'Tracker' poll for October were reported in the Sunday Times.

LucidTalk based the results on survey responses from 2,386 people, and was conducted last week.

The poll also showed that a significant majority of those queried would vote to remain in the European Union should they be given the opportunity to have a second referendum on the subject.

Excluding those who answered "don't know", the poll found that 72% of voters would vote remain over accepting Prime Minister Boris Johnson's withdrawal agreement, while just 28% say they would be happy to back Mr Johnson's deal.

This is a stark contrast to the actual referendum results in 2016 in Northern Ireland, which saw 55.8% of voters choosing to remain.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the poll also revealed that the majority of voters would choose to back Mr Johnson's deal over choosing to crash out with a no-deal Brexit.

Around 62% of those asked by LucidTalk said they would prefer to leave with the PM's deal, while 38% said their preferred option would be to crash out without a deal.

As mentioned previously, 65% said that they believed Brexit made a United Ireland more likely in the next decade, with just 9% of voters saying it will make it less likely., while 19% said they didn't think Brexit would have any impact at all.

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill said that Brexit would likely lead to a referendum on the notion of a United Ireland sooner rather than later, earlier this week.

"Everything is moving in that direction. I believe it was moving there even before Brexit, but clearly Brexit has become a catalyst for it," she said.