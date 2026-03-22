Irish Post Shop
Wife of Ronnie Delany passes away just two days after funeral of Irish Olympic gold medal winner
News

Wife of Ronnie Delany passes away just two days after funeral of Irish Olympic gold medal winner

Ronnie and Joan Delany were married for almost 64 years (Images: PETER MUHLY / AFP / GettyImages; rip.ie)

THE WIFE of Ronnie Delany has died just two days after the Irish Olympic gold medallist's funeral.

Joan Delany passed away on Wednesday, a week after her husband's death and just two days after his funeral at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour in Foxrock, Dublin.

Joan's funeral took place on Saturday at St Brigid’s Church in Cabinteely, Dublin.

A death notice said that Joan, who was unable to attend her husband's funeral as she was in hospital, passed away peacefully at Dublin's Blackrock Clinic, surrounded by her family.

"Beloved and deeply cherished wife of the late Ronnie, so recently departed, and now reunited once more in gentle peace," read the notice.

It added: "A kind and loving presence in the lives of all who knew her, Joan will be remembered always for her beauty, warmth, grace and quiet strength."

Ronnie and Joan were married for almost 64 years, tying the knot in August 1962.

The couple had earlier gotten engaged on the same day Ronnie announced his retirement from athletics at the age of just 26.

The Co. Wicklow native, who was born in Arklow but raised in Dublin, won gold in the 1500m at the 1956 Olympics in a then-record time of 3:41.2.

He also won bronze at the 1958 European Championships and reached the quarter-finals of the 800m at the 1960 Olympics.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Joan Delany, Ronnie Delany

Related
News 1 day ago

Ten mins with... John O'Donoghue

By: Irish Post

News 2 days ago

New Irish Embassy office opened in Nigeria will ‘advance Ireland’s interests’ across West Africa

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Man found guilty of murdering mother-of-two Daena Walsh

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
Entertainment 1 day ago

Ten mins with...AC Scott

By: Irish Post

Entertainment 2 days ago

Walking with ghosts on Mason Island

By: Cathy Galvin

Out & About 2 days ago

Class of 2026 confirmed for Washington Ireland Program

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Six people died on Irish roads during week around St Patrick’s Day

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Man sentenced following investigation into New IRA activities

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Drugs worth £100k seized in Derry

By: Fiona Audley