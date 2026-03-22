Wife of Ronnie Delany passes away just two days after funeral of Irish Olympic gold medal winner

THE WIFE of Ronnie Delany has died just two days after the Irish Olympic gold medallist's funeral.

Joan Delany passed away on Wednesday, a week after her husband's death and just two days after his funeral at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour in Foxrock, Dublin.

Joan's funeral took place on Saturday at St Brigid’s Church in Cabinteely, Dublin.

A death notice said that Joan, who was unable to attend her husband's funeral as she was in hospital, passed away peacefully at Dublin's Blackrock Clinic, surrounded by her family.

"Beloved and deeply cherished wife of the late Ronnie, so recently departed, and now reunited once more in gentle peace," read the notice.

It added: "A kind and loving presence in the lives of all who knew her, Joan will be remembered always for her beauty, warmth, grace and quiet strength."

Ronnie and Joan were married for almost 64 years, tying the knot in August 1962.

The couple had earlier gotten engaged on the same day Ronnie announced his retirement from athletics at the age of just 26.

The Co. Wicklow native, who was born in Arklow but raised in Dublin, won gold in the 1500m at the 1956 Olympics in a then-record time of 3:41.2.

He also won bronze at the 1958 European Championships and reached the quarter-finals of the 800m at the 1960 Olympics.

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