Adam Idah is out for the rest of the season and will miss Ireland's upcoming fixtures

Sport

IRELAND AND Norwich City forward Adam Idah will miss the rest of the football season due an injury he picked up against Crystal Palace last weekend.

The 21-year-old's injuries have been revealed by his manager Dean Smith in his  pre-Liverpool press conference.

"We've had some bad news about Adam," he said.

"He went in for an arthroscopy and then for a meniscus repair, he should be out for the season now.

"It's a real blow and disappointing but it gives other players an opportunity now.

"It was in the game when he did it. He planted his foot and hurt his ankle and knee but played on. He felt a bit stiff on the following two days, and reported it to the medical staff."

Idah had begun to establish himself as a regular starter at the club, grabbing his first Premier League goal in the 2-1 win over Everton in January and also impressing  in the 3-0 win over Watford.

He will now miss a heap of games for Ireland with Belgium and Lithuania in late March and the Nations League games in June - four games against Ukraine (twice), Scotland and Armenia .

Another Ireland player that has not returned to competive action and will be a major concern for Ireland manager is Andrew Omobamidele.

The 19-year-old has a back problem and has spent time on the sidelines. The defender last played on December 5th for Norwich away to Spurs.

"Andrew Omobamidele had some time off. He hasn't managed to deal with the training load so far so we will go back to see a consultant on his back problem."

Andrew Omobamidele CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Andrew Omobamidele of Norwich City(Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

