Adam Idah will miss Ireland's upcoming UEFA Nations League games
Sport

Adam Idah will miss Ireland's upcoming UEFA Nations League games

IRELAND AND NORWICH forward Adam Idah will miss Ireland's upcoming UEFA Nations League games after undergoing knee surgery 

Stephen Kenny's men will play Scotland and Armenia at the end of this month, and will do so without the 21-year-old.

 The Cork man suffered a season-ending knee injury last February and was expected to return, but that not happened after suffering similar problem with his knee. 



 

His club manager Dean Smith said on Thursday said: "“The team news is not too different from the last game, with the only exception being Adam, as his knee is still swelling up. He had to have some exploratory surgery, that will put him out for a number of weeks.” 

Ireland face Scotland on Saturday 24 September and then welcome Armenia to Dublin the following Tuesday. 

Kenny will name his squad for the Ireland's games next week. 

