All four Irish provinces have named their starting lineups for the opening round of the URC this weekend

MUNSTER LEINSTER, Ulster, and Connacht have named their starting line-ups for the opening round of the URC this weekend.

Ulster play Connacht at Kingspan Stadium (k/o 7.35pm), Munster travel to Cardiff (k/o 3.05pm), and Leinster take on Zebre Parma at home (k/o 1pm) on Saturday.

Here are the four starting line-ups for the weekend.

MUNSTER (KO 3.05pm), live on URC TV, RTÉ 2, Premier Sport, BBC Wales and SuperSport

Fullback 15.Shane Daly

Winger 14. Calvin Nash

Centres 13.Chris Farrell 12. Malakai Fekitoa

Winger 11. Liam Coombes

Out half 10. Ben Healy Scrumhalf 9. Paddy Patterson

Front row 1. Josh Wycherley 2. Niall Scannell 3. Keynan Knox;

Second row 4. Jean Kleyn 5. Fineen Wycherley

Backrow 6.Jack O’Donoghue (C), 7.Alex Kendellen 8. Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Dave Kilcoyne, Roman Salanoa, Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Neil Cronin, Jack Crowley, Rory Scannell.

ULSTER (KO 7 35pm), live on BBC 2 NI from 7 15pm, TG4, Premier Sports & URC.tv:

Fullback 15. Stewart Moore

Winger 14. Rob Baloucoune

Centres 13.Luke Marshall 12. Stuart McCloskey

Winger 11. Jacob Stockdale

Out half 10. Billy Burns Scrumhalf 9. Nathan Doak

Front row 1. Eric O’Sullivan 2. Tom Stewart 3. Marty Moore

Second row 4.Alan O’Connor (Capt.) 5. Sam Carter

Backrow 6. Matty Rea 7.Marcus Rea, 8. David McCann

Replacements: John Andrew, Callum Reid, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Cormac Izuchukwu, Jordi Murphy, David Shanahan, Angus Curtis, and Aaron Sexton.

CONNACHT

Fullback 15.Tiernan O’Halloran

Winger 14. Byron Ralston

Centres 13.Tom Farrell 12. Tom Daly

Winger 11. John Porch

Out half 10.Conor Fitzgerald Scrumhalf 9. Kieran Marmion

Front row 1. Peter Dooley, 2.Dave Heffernan 3. Jack Aungier

Second row 4.Gavin Thornbury (CAPT) 5. Leva Fifita

Backrow 6.Josh Murphy 7. ,Conor Oliver 8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

LEINSTER (KO 1pm Irish time) – LIVE on RTÉ, Premier Sports and URC TV)

Fullback 15. Max O’Reilly

Winger 14. Rob Russell

Centres 13.Jamie Osborne 12. Charlie Ngatai

Winger 11. Dave Kearney

Out half 10. Ross Byrne Scrumhalf 9. Luke McGrath

Front row 1. Ed Byrne, 2.Rónan Kelleher 3. Michael Ala’alatoa

Second row 4.Ross Molony 5. Jason Jenkins

Backrow 6.Rhys Ruddock (CAPT) 7.Scott Penny , 8. Max Deegan

John McKee, Michael Milne, Vakhtang Abdaladze, Brian Deeny, Alex Soroka, Nick McCarthy, Ciarán Frawley,Will Connors