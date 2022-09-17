All four Irish provinces have named their starting lineups for the opening round of the URC this weekend

MUNSTER LEINSTER, Ulster, and Connacht have named their starting line-ups for the opening round of the URC this weekend.
Ulster play Connacht at Kingspan Stadium (k/o 7.35pm), Munster travel to Cardiff (k/o 3.05pm), and Leinster take on Zebre Parma at home (k/o 1pm) on Saturday.
Here are the four starting line-ups for the weekend.
MUNSTER (KO 3.05pm), live on URC TV, RTÉ 2, Premier Sport, BBC Wales and SuperSport
Fullback 15.Shane Daly
Winger 14. Calvin Nash
Centres 13.Chris Farrell 12. Malakai Fekitoa
Winger 11. Liam Coombes
Out half 10. Ben Healy Scrumhalf 9. Paddy Patterson
Front row 1. Josh Wycherley 2. Niall Scannell 3. Keynan Knox;
Second row 4. Jean Kleyn 5. Fineen Wycherley
Backrow 6.Jack O’Donoghue (C), 7.Alex Kendellen 8. Jack O’Sullivan.
Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Dave Kilcoyne, Roman Salanoa, Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Neil Cronin, Jack Crowley, Rory Scannell.
ULSTER (KO 7 35pm), live on BBC 2 NI from 7 15pm, TG4, Premier Sports & URC.tv:
Fullback 15. Stewart Moore
Winger 14. Rob Baloucoune
Centres 13.Luke Marshall 12. Stuart McCloskey
Winger 11. Jacob Stockdale
Out half 10. Billy Burns Scrumhalf 9. Nathan Doak
Front row 1. Eric O’Sullivan 2. Tom Stewart 3. Marty Moore
Second row 4.Alan O’Connor (Capt.) 5. Sam Carter
Backrow 6. Matty Rea 7.Marcus Rea, 8. David McCann
Replacements: John Andrew, Callum Reid, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Cormac Izuchukwu, Jordi Murphy, David Shanahan, Angus Curtis, and Aaron Sexton.
CONNACHT
Fullback 15.Tiernan O’Halloran
Winger 14. Byron Ralston
Centres 13.Tom Farrell 12. Tom Daly
Winger 11. John Porch
Out half 10.Conor Fitzgerald Scrumhalf 9. Kieran Marmion
Front row 1. Peter Dooley, 2.Dave Heffernan 3. Jack Aungier
Second row 4.Gavin Thornbury (CAPT) 5. Leva Fifita
Backrow 6.Josh Murphy 7. ,Conor Oliver 8. Paul Boyle
Replacements:
Dylan Tierney-Martin Denis Buckley, Sam Illo, Niall Murray,Shamus Hurley-Langton ,Caolin Blade, David Hawkshaw, Oran McNulty
LEINSTER (KO 1pm Irish time) – LIVE on RTÉ, Premier Sports and URC TV)
Fullback 15. Max O’Reilly
Winger 14. Rob Russell
Centres 13.Jamie Osborne 12. Charlie Ngatai
Winger 11. Dave Kearney
Out half 10. Ross Byrne Scrumhalf 9. Luke McGrath
Front row 1. Ed Byrne, 2.Rónan Kelleher 3. Michael Ala’alatoa
Second row 4.Ross Molony 5. Jason Jenkins
Backrow 6.Rhys Ruddock (CAPT) 7.Scott Penny , 8. Max Deegan
John McKee, Michael Milne, Vakhtang Abdaladze, Brian Deeny, Alex Soroka, Nick McCarthy, Ciarán Frawley,Will Connors
