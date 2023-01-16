Bohemian's have appointed former player and manager Pat Fenlon as the club's new director of football.

PAT FENLON, the former Bohemian's manager and player has returned to the club to take up a role as the club's new director of football.

The 53-year-old former Bohs player has worked with a number of League of Ireland clubs over the years, but is best known for his time at the Phibsborough club.

From 2008 to 2011, he guided Bohs to back-to-back league titles, the FAI Cup, the EA Sports Cup and the Setanta Cup and as player from 1991 to 1994, he won a FAI Cup and a Leinster Senior Cup.

Since leaving Boh's he's worked with Scottish Premiership side Hibernian in 2011, Boh's rivals Shamrock Rovers and, worked as a director of football at Waterford and joined Linfield where has been General Manager since 2018.

"I am absolutely delighted to be returning to the club and I am really looking forward to the challenge ahead. I have some really special memories from my previous spells at the club and I want to help make new ones," Fenlon claimed on the Boh's website.

"It is a really exciting time to be getting back involved with Bohs. There has been a lot of good work done rebuilding the club over the last decade and you can see how much the club has grown in several areas in recent years.

"I feel the foundations are strong, there is a great atmosphere and affiliation around the club, and I believe that we have an opportunity to build on all of that, be stronger again, and bring further success to the club.

❤️🖤 Bohemian Football Club is delighted to confirm that our former player and manager Pat Fenlon will return to Dalymount Park as Director of Football: https://t.co/nPWvyvu7mU pic.twitter.com/1CIpUD1jQU — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) January 16, 2023

"It will be my job to oversee the football operations of the club alongside the board of directors to help get Bohs where we all want to be."I am looking forward to working closely with the board, Declan Devine and the men’s team, Seán Byrne and all involved with the women’s set-up, with Craig Sexton and the academy and youth sections," he added in the statement

"Everyone is pulling together to try to push the club on as much as we can and as sustainably as we can, and I can’t wait to be a part of that."

Matt Devaney, Bohs president added: " "The director of football role is something the board has given careful consideration to in recent months.

"With the move to full-time training for the men's first team, the growth of the academy and continued investment in our women's team, it makes sense to have a football person overseeing those operations.

"In Pat, we believe we have the ideal candidate with a wealth of experience for the role and we are delighted he has agreed to come on board.

"We look forward to working closely with Pat as we all try to push the club on."

Bohemian's start the 2023 SSE Airtricity League away to Cork City on the 17th February.

That game kicks off at 7.45pm on Friday