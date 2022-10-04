BELGIAN JOCKEY Christophe Soumillon has been sacked by the Aga Khan for his part in the Rossa Ryan elbow debacle.

Last week while riding at Saint-Cloud in France on Friday in the Prix Thomas Bryon, the 41-year-old shockingly elbowed the Galway native Rossa Ryan off his horse mid-race.

Ryan was not injured from the incident and received medical attention nearby after the fall.

A shocking incident in the Prix Thomas Byron, as Christophe Soumillon elbows Rossa Ryan out of the saddle at Saint-Cloud.pic.twitter.com/9FVbzvodFc — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) September 30, 2022

Soumillon was given a two month suspension shortly after the race for the elbow. His ban will not start till the 14th of October.

Since then he's managed to come second in last Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, Europe's richest race.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, Soumillon expanded on the situation.

"I felt a little bit of pressure from Rossa on my outside while trying to keep a better position behind Ryan (Moore). I was just behind Ryan at the time, and I put my elbow against him just to make him understand I wasn’t going to the inside," Soumillon said.

"Unfortunately, when I asked my horse to stay there and go a little bit to the right, I have pushed him for a stride or two and he fell off.

Many people felt a two-month ban wasn't a strict enough punishment. The Aga Khan have gone a step further and sacked Soumillon one of the Aga Khan's retained jockey's

A social media post from the Aga Khan Studs read "Following last Friday’s incident at Saint-Cloud, which resulted in the fall of Rossa Ryan, the Aga Khan Studs have taken the decision to cease their retainer with Christophe Soumillon with immediate effect.

"From this week onwards, Soumillon may still ride in the Aga Khan silks on occasion at the discretion of the French trainers and the Aga Khan Studs team.

"At this stage, there is no intention to retain a jockey in France for the foreseeable future.

"Christophe Soumillon was the Aga Khan’s retained rider in France from 2002 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2022."