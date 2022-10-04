Christophe Soumillon has been sacked by the Aga Khan for his part in the Rossa Ryan elbow debacle
Sport

Christophe Soumillon has been sacked by the Aga Khan for his part in the Rossa Ryan elbow debacle

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 02: Christophe Soumillon poses at Hippodrome de ParisLongchamp on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

BELGIAN JOCKEY Christophe Soumillon has been sacked by the Aga Khan for his part in the Rossa Ryan elbow debacle. 

Last week while riding at Saint-Cloud in France on Friday in the Prix Thomas Bryon, the 41-year-old shockingly elbowed the Galway native Rossa Ryan off his horse mid-race.  

Ryan was not injured from the incident and received medical attention nearby after the fall. 

Soumillon was given a two month suspension shortly after the race for the elbow. His ban will not start till the 14th of October. 

Since then he's managed to come second in last Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, Europe's richest race. 

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, Soumillon expanded on the situation.   

"I felt a little bit of pressure from Rossa on my outside while trying to keep a better position behind Ryan (Moore). I was just behind Ryan at the time, and I put my elbow against him just to make him understand I wasn’t going to the inside," Soumillon said.  

"Unfortunately, when I asked my horse to stay there and go a little bit to the right, I have pushed him for a stride or two and he fell off.  

Many people felt a two-month ban wasn't a strict enough punishment. The Aga Khan have gone a step further and sacked Soumillon one of the Aga Khan's retained jockey's 

A social media post from the Aga Khan Studs read "Following last Friday’s incident at Saint-Cloud, which resulted in the fall of Rossa Ryan, the Aga Khan Studs have taken the decision to cease their retainer with Christophe Soumillon with immediate effect. 

"From this week onwards, Soumillon may still ride in the Aga Khan silks on occasion at the discretion of the French trainers and the Aga Khan Studs team. 

"At this stage, there is no intention to retain a jockey in France for the foreseeable future. 

"Christophe Soumillon was the Aga Khan’s retained rider in France from 2002 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2022." 

See More: Christophe Soumillon, Horse Racing, Rossa Ryan

Related

Christophe Soumillon has been banned for two months for elbowing an Irish jockey off a horse in a race today
Sport 3 days ago

Christophe Soumillon has been banned for two months for elbowing an Irish jockey off a horse in a race today

By: Conor O'Donoghue

London Irish have announced the appointments of a new Executive Chairman and a interim CEO
Sport 1 hour ago

London Irish have announced the appointments of a new Executive Chairman and a interim CEO

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that his Liverpool side may have do things differently from a defensive standpoint from now on
Sport 18 hours ago

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that his Liverpool side may have do things differently from a defensive standpoint from now on

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

One million Irish people using their toilets as a bin, new survey finds
News 18 hours ago

One million Irish people using their toilets as a bin, new survey finds

By: Connell McHugh

Basking Sharks granted protected status in Ireland from today
News 20 hours ago

Basking Sharks granted protected status in Ireland from today

By: Connell McHugh

Paul Mannion has been ruled out for three months with an ankle injury
Sport 20 hours ago

Paul Mannion has been ruled out for three months with an ankle injury

By: Conor O'Donoghue

PREVIEW | Poland WU19 v Republic of Ireland WU19
Sport 20 hours ago

PREVIEW | Poland WU19 v Republic of Ireland WU19

By: Conor O'Donoghue

ICYMI: Ireland and Munster's scrum-half Craig Casey has signed a new three-year deal at this home province. 
Sport 22 hours ago

ICYMI: Ireland and Munster's scrum-half Craig Casey has signed a new three-year deal at this home province. 

By: Conor O'Donoghue