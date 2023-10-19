Eileen Gleeson targets Euro 2025 qualifaction

Interim Ireland women's team manager Eileen Gleeson has admitted Ireland's aim is to make it to the Euro 2025 finals in Switzerland.

In the coming weeks, Ireland will play a Nations League double-header with Albania. Firstly on October 27 in Tallaght, then in Shkoder four days later.

Gleeson's side currently sit on top of their Nations League Group B table and have their sights on being promoted to the group above them. The top top two teams from each of the four Nations Leagues groups progress automatically to the tournament.

Despite being favorites in the double header against Albania, Gleeson has warned her side not to get complacent ahead of the fixtures

"The expectation is to take six points and obviously that’s what we want to do," she said, this week.

"We’re not underestimating anything around Albania and we expect it to be very competitive. It’s up to us to make it happen and that’s really the message that we keep reinforcing."

The Dublin native also expressed how important the Nations League was for Ireland's chances of getting to the finals in two-years time.

Interim Republic of Ireland head coach Eileen Gleeson has named a 26-player squad for the Nations League double-header with Albania at the end of the month. pic.twitter.com/2DeHPNlMyP — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 18, 2023

"The importance of the Nations League in terms of qualification for 2025 is huge. That’s the message that we’re driving home with the players that this is a step forward for qualification for 2025,"she added.

"The real message is that complacency is our enemy right now and to underestimate Albania or to just expect that we’re going to get six points. We have to make it happen.

"The girls know that and understand the importance of it, and not just in the immediacy of getting six points but moving forward to the 2025 campaign."

Gleeson named her squad during the week and to nobody's surprise included Katie McCabe who was recently nominated for the Ballon D’or.

However McCabe will not be able to attend the ceremony on October 30, because of the timing of the double-header against Albania.

Gleeson has given special praise to McCabe for her work with Ireland. She described the nomination as 'huge' for her and Ireland

"It’s huge," she said. "It’s a super proud moment for her and we’re obviously really proud of her and delighted that she’s Irish.

"Katie is a world class talent, she’s playing at the highest level. She’s a key player for Arsenal, she’s a key player for Ireland, she’s our captain and it’s a huge accolade for both her and us."

Ireland's games against Albania this month will be broadcast live on RTÉ2

IRELAND WNT SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders: Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Claire O'Riordan (Standard Liege), Hayley Nolan (Crystal Palace), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Everton)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Sinead Farrelly (NJ/NY Gotham), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Heather Payne (Everton), Izzy Atkinson (West Ham United)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Abbie Larkin (Glasgow City), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC), Emily Whelan (Glasgow City), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United)



UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE

League B, Group B1



Ireland v Albania

Friday, October 27

KO 17:45

Tallaght Stadium

LIVE on RTÉ2



Albania v Ireland

Tuesday, October 31

KO 18:00 (17:00 Irish Time)

Loro Boriçi Stadium

LIVE on RTÉ2