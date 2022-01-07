Every Irish player involved in the FA Cup this weekend

THERE WILL be an abundance of Irish talent playing in the FA Cup this weekend.

Here is a list of every player

Friday

Swindon v Man City (8pm)

Jake O’Brien, the Ireland U21 international plays for Swindon and could be set for a sensational debut against Premier League leader Manchester City. O' Brien made the move to Swindon from Cork City last summer and is on loan from Crystal Palace.

Saturday

Mansfield v Middlesbrough (12.15pm)

Stephen McLoughlin, Ryan Burke, John-Joe O’Toole, Stephen Quinn, Harry Charsley, and Aaron O’Driscoll are part of a strong Mansfield side.

Aaron Connolly following his recent loan move from Brighton could make his debut for Middlesbrough.

Bristol City v Fulham (12.30pm)

Bristol City have Ireland pair Callum O’Dowda and Max O’Leary on their books.

Fulham's Cyrus Christie will more thank likely not feature.

Burnley v Huddersfield (12.30pm)

Irish centre-backs Nathan Collins and Kevin Long have been second choice for Burnley this season, but could make their debuts against Huddersfield.

Danny Grant joined Huddersfield from Bohemians at the start of last year, but hasn't had a great time at the club, that could change this weekend.

Coventry City v Derby (12.30pm)

Derby's Irish foursome of Louie Watson,Festy Ebosele, Eiran Cashin, and Jason Knight could play for Rooney's side despite the troubles at the club.

Jordan Shipley, the former Ireland U21 international only appearance so far this season came in the EFL Cup.

Hartlepool United v Blackpool (12.30pm)

35-year-old Richard Keogh, Gavan Holohan and Neill Byrne could all feature on the pitch. Holohan and Byrne play in League Two, while Keogh plays's for Blackpool.

Millwall v Crystal Palace (12.45pm)

Millwall's Danny McNamara and Alex Pearce host Crystal Palace

Barnsley v Barrow

William Hondermarck and Barnsley host Barrow. Barrow, a League Two side have Dubliner Jamie Devitt, but he is injured

Boreham Wood v AFC Wimbledon

AFC Wimbledon have no Irish players on their books, while National League side Boreham Wood have Connor Smith, who is injured

Leicester City v Watford

Rob Elliot may get a rare run-out against fellow Premier League side Leicester.

Newcastle United v Cambridge

Wes Hoolahan, the Irish legend could potentially feature for Cambridge. while Irish pair Ciaran Clark and Jeff Hendrick may get a run out for Newcastle.

Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers

Glenn Whelan and Trevor Clarke could feature for Joey Barton’s League Two side, while Jack Taylor and Sammie Szmodics could line out on the other team.

QPR v Rotherham

Chiedozie Ogbene, Joshua Kayode and Kieran Sadlier had an excellent weak and could line out for Rotherham, Jimmy Dunne is the QPR representive

West Brom v Brighton

Dara O’Shea long-term injury means he won't feature for West Brom, Callum Robinson could play, while Jayson Molumby can't play against his parent club

Promising teens Evan Ferguson and Andrew Moran have been hyped up by their manager Graham Potterm, Shane Duffy could also play for Brighton.

Wigan v Blackburn

Darragh Lenihan is club captain of the Championship promotion hopefuls, James McClean and Will Keane are Wigan's Irish hope.

Birmingham v Plymouth (5.30pm)

Scott Hogan is Birmingham's Irish representive

Chelsea v Chesterfield (5.30pm)

Gavin Gunning, the Dubliner is expected to play for Chesterfield, as they face Chelsea.

Hull City v Everton (5.30pm)

Sean McLoughlin and Jevon Mills could both be in contention to feature, as Hull host Everton. Whether club captain Seamus Coleman features for the Toffees is uncertain.

Swansea v Southampton (5.30pm)

Michael Obafemi and Ryan Manning may feature for Swansea.

Irish pair Shane Long and Will Smallbone may get a rare start.

Yeovil v Bournemouth (5.45pm)

Gavin Kilkenny, Mark Travers and Robbie Brady could feature for Bournemouth. Former Ireland U21 international Joe Quigley could feature for the National League side.

Sunday

Luton v Harrogate (12.30pm)

Glen Rea could play for Luton. Wicklow man Simon Power, the Wicklow man may be involved for Harrogate

Cardiff City v Preston

Joel Bagan, James Collins, and Mark McGuinness all play for Cardiff City

While Preston have several Irish players on their books with some more likely to feature than others — Sean Maguire, Alan Browne, Greg Cunningham, Adam O’Reilly, and Joe Rafferty are Preston's Irish players.

Charlton Athletic v Norwich City

Norwich, youngsters Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele may play for Dean Smith. Stephen Henderson is Charlton's backup goalkeeper.

Liverpool v Shrewsbury

Caoimhín Kelleher impressed against Chelsea and will more than likely feature again after Alisson's covid test. Shrewsbury, meanwhile, have former Derry City winger Josh Daniels in their ranks.

Stoke City v Leyton Orient

Jack Bonham, the Irish international may play for Stoke. Callum Reilly, Shadrach Ogie, and Aaron Drinan will look to get minutes for Leyton Orient.

Tottenham v Morecambe

Matt Doherty has struggled this season for Spurs. Courtney Duffus, Shane McLoughlin, Anthony O’Connor, and Ryan Delaney could play for Morecambe.

West Ham v Leeds

West ham have a strong Irish contingent Armstrong Oko-Flex, Mipo Odubeko, Conor Coventry and ex keeper Darren Randolph.

Wolves v Sheffield United

Wolves have no Irish players. John Egan and Conor Hourihane David McGoldrick, and Enda Stevens play for Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal (5.10pm)

Harry Arter is the only Irish player in the Steve Coopers side.

Games taking place without Irish involvement: Kidderminster Harriers v Reading, Port Vale v Brentford (both 3pm Saturday). Man United v Aston Villa (7.55pm Monday)