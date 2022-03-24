Footage of Conor McGregor being pursued by Gardai for dangerous driving surfaces online
IRISH UFC SUPERSTAR Conor McGregor was pulled by Gardai for dangerous driving in the capital this week.

The Crumlin native was detained in West Dublin this week while driving his Bentley Continental GT valued at around €170,000 reports The Independent

The incident is said to have happened between Lucan and Palmerstown while traveling on the N4 in Dublin.

Because of Irish privacy laws Gardai did not name the fight, but said:

"Gardaí arrested a man aged in his 30s in relation to an incident of dangerous driving in the Palmerstown area yesterday evening, Tuesday 22nd March 2022.

"The man was taken to Lucan Garda Station where he was later charged. He has been released pending an appearance before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date."

Now footage of the former two-weight UFC champion's arrest in Dublin has surfaced online.

As the 33-year-old is cruising in his Bentley, another user can be heard shouting 'up the Mac', while Gardai pursue McGregor.

The other individual can also be heard saying

"Are you f****ng s****ing me?" when he hears the police sirens and sees the vehicle tailing him"

According to the Mirror

His flash Bentley supercar, believed to be worth around £140,000, that he was driving at the time was also taken from his possession before later being returned to the fighter.

It didn't seem to bother McGregor as retweeted the video, which has just short of 65,000 views on Twitter.

Regarding this offense, a spokesperson for McGregor said

“Mr McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by garda for alleged road traffic violations. He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station.”

