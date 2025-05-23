Fresh faces in Hallgrimsson’s Ireland squad for summer matches

REPUBLIC of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson has named four uncapped players in his squad for next month’s international friendlies against Senegal and Luxembourg.

Reims midfielder John Joe Patrick Finn, Leyton Orient goalkeeper Josh Keeley, on-loan St Mirren midfielder Killian Phillips, and Shamrock Rovers defender Josh Honohan have all been included in the 24-man selection.

Veteran captain Seamus Coleman returns after missing the last seven games, while Leicester City winger Kasey McAteer, Ipswich Town forward Sammie Szmodics, and Strasbourg defender Andrew Omobamidele are also recalled.

Festy Ebosele, of Istanbul Basaksehir, rejoins the squad after sitting out March’s Nations League play-off win over Bulgaria.

Ireland will host Senegal at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on June 6 before travelling to Luxembourg on June 10. The matches will prepare the squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers starting in September against Hungary and Armenia.

The new faces

Josh Honohan

The versatile 24-year-old defender, formerly of Cork City, joined Shamrock Rovers in 2023. He was a key part of Rovers’ UEFA Conference League campaign and is the only League of Ireland player included this time. “He gives us in-game flexibility as he’s comfortable across the backline and even in wide midfield roles,” said Hallgrimsson. “This is a chance to test him alongside players from higher divisions.”

John Joe Patrick Finn

Born in Madrid to a Galway father and with Mayo roots, 21-year-old Finn spent time in Real Madrid’s academy before moving to Getafe at 15. He made his La Liga debut aged 17 and played for Ireland’s Under-19s in 2021. In January 2025, he joined Reims and has since made a dozen Ligue 1 appearances.

Josh Keeley

The goalkeeper (21) started with St Patrick’s Athletic before joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2022. After a loan spell at Barnet, he moved to Leyton Orient for the 2024-25 season, helping them reach the League One play-offs. He also grabbed headlines by scoring a dramatic injury-time equaliser in the FA Cup against Oldham. A regular for Ireland’s Under-21s, Keeley is now poised for a senior debut.

Killian Phillips

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder was born in San Diego, California, but raised in Dublin. He moved from Drogheda United to Crystal Palace in 2022. Though first-team opportunities at Palace have been limited, he has been a regular for St Mirren in Scotland’s Premiership this season, starting 33 games. Hallgrimsson praised Phillips’ energy and physicality: “He’s a different type of midfielder and brings a lot of dynamism. We’re keen to see how he adapts in a senior international environment.”