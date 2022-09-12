Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was spotted in Dalkey this weekend

IT'S NOT every day that you get to meet one of the biggest sports stars in the world, but that's exactly what happened to a number of people around the Dalkey area on Sunday evening.

Steph Curry, one of the most famous basketballer's in the world was spotted in The Corner Note Cafe in Dalkey on Sunday morning.

Curry is well known for his time with the Golden State Warriors. He is widely regarded as one of the best shooters in basketball history.

Steph Curry is hanging out in Dalkey. He's picked a lovely cafe too! pic.twitter.com/tMlM7MpEnX — Shane Stapleton (@ShaneSaint) September 11, 2022

The 34-year-old has won four NBA Championships with the Warriors (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022)

Curry has been spending time in Ireland for the NBA off-season. He took time out of his day to take pictures with the locals in Dalkey.

Dalkey Open Forum Facebook Page was full of fans stunned the superstar ended up in Dalkey, as was Twitter.

One user said: "I regularly expect the unexpected from posts on this site. This one definitely still caught me off guard."

Cafe staff member Mary Caviston who shared the photos on the site said" What a surprise we had today to welcome Stephen Curry (No 1 basketball legend) to The Corner Note, Dalkey. Classic window picture for sure."

This isn't the first time a famous American has been spotted in the area. During lockdown A-lister Matt Damon was spotted in the area in 2020

He also claimed that he would consider living in the area in the future after he and his family spent several months in the southside Dublin village

“We loved it there so much and I was kind of in the back of my head, ‘I could move here. I could live here.’ It’s beautiful," said Damon to the Independent