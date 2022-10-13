Ireland's Louise Quinn believes that Ireland will be the third best supported team at next year's Women's World Cup
Sport

Ireland's Louise Quinn believes that Ireland will be the third best supported team at next year's Women's World Cup

Scotland , United Kingdom - 11 October 2022; Louise Quinn of Republic of Ireland celebrates after the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Play-off match between Scotland and Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

 

IRELAND'S LOUISE QUINN claims that the Ireland will be one of the best supported teams at next year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. 

Quinn believes that after the two host nations, Ireland will generate the most support due to the amount of Irish that have emigrated to that part of the world.  

This week, Ireland made by history by reaching their first ever World Cup. Vera Pauw's side beat Scotland 1-0 in Hampden Park to seal a place in next year's finals 

Ireland are well known for having large swarms of support travel to distant lands when major football tournaments take place. France 2016, Italia 90, USA 94, and Korea and Japan in 2002 are key examples of this 

32-year-old Quinn revealed that she like many others have family in that part of the world and that next years finals will be no different from previous tournaments when Ireland fans get going next July.

“My sister is in Australia actually, Melbourne. And loads of people from college too. I’ve a friend in New Zealand,” she said.

“I have been to Melbourne. A nice little game there would do the trick.

“I feel apart from Australia and New Zealand, we’ll probably have the next most fans to be honest, there are so many Irish over there.”

The veteran also gave props to Ireland's hero Amber Barrett after the Donegal native remained composed in an interview after the Creeslough disaster that occurred last Friday.

Barrett's family know the area the well and the Ireland player gave a brilliant interview after the game saying, " This is for Creeslough, this is for Donegal," in her post-match interview.

“We’ve a lot of Donegal girls in the squad, staff as well, she’s got family from around there, said Quinn

“It was heart-breaking, she had a tough week, it was really really sad for her.

“And that’s when you put it into something else, and she put it into putting the ball in the back of the net. It’s beautiful.

“Obviously to do that for them, the tragedy is unbelievable. But from her, that’s so special. Hopefully, that can go back and give a bit of light.

“Yeah, Amber has done herself, Donegal, the team, so proud.”

The draw for the World Cup will take place in Auckland in 11 days' time.

