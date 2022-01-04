Irish darts fans tease Dr Tony Holohan from World Championship final at Ally Pally

IRELAND'S CHIEF Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan was made fun of last night by a group of Irish darts fans at the PDC World Championship final on Monday night.

One group of fans from Ireland decided to mock the head medical chief officerwith the customary blank William Hill sponsored signs. The group wrote down Tony Holohan thinks we're isolating.

Ireland has battled with Omicron and other variants since the pandemic began and it was even announced that 16,986 cases were announced on Monday the 3rd of January.

Ireland has seen more Covid cases over the Christmas period than it did in the entirety of 2020.

Darts fans were served up a memorable night in the Ally Pally as Scotsman Peter Wright won his second world title.

He beat Smith 7-5 in sets in a pulsating final and became the deserved winner as a result.

Micheal Smith has tasted defeat for the second time at the final stage. The 31-year-old was a runner up in the 2019 final to Michael van Gerwen three years ago.

The champion Wright felt that Covid withdrawals took away from the tournament Vincent Van Der Voort, Dave Chisnall, and Michael Van Gerwen all had to pull out of the event.

Wright has now won the Sid Waddell Trophy and join an elite list of names to do so

Wright won nine of the last 10 legs to get the better of Smith and the Englishman may feel it's a chance blown.

𝗪𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗦 𝗜𝗧! 🐍



2020 World Champion Peter Wright completes our quarter-final lineup, defeating Ryan Searle with a comfortable 4-1 success! #WHDarts pic.twitter.com/v0DWsAP9RW — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 30, 2021

“I am over the moon. I know it is Sid, but it is my lady, I am happy to get her back,” Wright said.

“I am gutted for the players that have missed out on the tournament, Michael, Chissy and Vincent and the other players, but that doesn’t take away from me working hard to get it.

“I have won it back-to-back with crowds in. To be part of that elite group, people might say it was lucky when I beat Michael (Van Gerwen) when he wasn’t playing well, but it’s nice to prove to everyone that I can win it horribly.

“I can win another three before I am too old.

“I have to keep my feet on the ground because there are many fantastic darts players around.

“I have got that big sign on my back for the rest of the year that they all want to beat me, they will all play extremely well and hit big finishes. That’s because I am the world champion and they want to beat the world champion.”