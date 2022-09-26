Mayo GAA are looking into an incident between a fan and a player in a Minor game that caused the game to be abandoned

AN INVESTIGATION IS SET TO BE LAUNCHED BY Mayo GAA in relation to an incident at minor football match in Josie Munnelly Park on Sunday evening.

The incident reported by Midwest Radio occurred in a game between Mayo clubs Castlebar Mitchels and Westport.

The latter were leading Westport 2-5 to 1-2, when allegedly an adult non-player and an under-17 player had an altercation.

The game was abandoned as a result of the encounter.

Mayo GAA are awaiting the results of the referee's report.



A statement issued by John Walker, public relations officer. stated: "Mayo County Board is awaiting the official referees report and will address the matter at a CCC meeting later this week.

"No further comment will be made at this time by Mayo GAA County Board."

This comes after recent incidents in the GAA in Wexford and Roscommon.

On Sunday an alleged assault on a Wexford GAA referee took place.

Various reports originally state the incident happened between a GAA Junior A football match between St Joseph's and Our Lady’s Island on Sunday morning.

It was said to have occurred at St Joseph's ground of Whiterock Hill in Wexford.

A Gardai investagation is said to be underway.

This also comes after a referee was also assaulted in Roscommon earlier this year.

That incident happened in minor match between St Aidan’s and St Dominic’s in Ballyforan on August 31 was called off after official Kevin Naughton was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

A referee strike action was issued by local referees shortly after and the person who allegedly assaulted Naughton in Roscommon looks set to receive a 96-week suspension from all GAA activities.