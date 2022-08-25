Munster have named thier team for game against Gloucester at Musgrave Park on Friday

GRAHAM ROWNTREE HAS named his first Munster team for the game against Gloucester at Musgrave Park on Friday (kick-off 7:30pm).

New additions Malakai Fekitoa and Chris Moore have been named on the bench and are both expected to feature at some point.

Munster Rugby Academy trio Edwin Edogbo, Ruadhan Quinn and Conor Phillips will also get a run out tomorrow.

Jack O’Donoghue captains the side.

Tickets can be bought here for the game

This will be Gloucester’s first game since their player, Ed Slater, was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in July.

Gloucester have set up a fundraising page for Slater and his family, and donations can be made at this link.

Here is the starting team

Starting XV