Munster have named thier team for game against Gloucester at Musgrave Park on Friday

GRAHAM ROWNTREE HAS named his first Munster team for the game against Gloucester at Musgrave Park on Friday (kick-off 7:30pm). 

New additions Malakai Fekitoa and Chris Moore have been named on the bench and are both expected to feature at some point. 

Munster Rugby Academy trio Edwin Edogbo, Ruadhan Quinn and Conor Phillips will also get a run out tomorrow. 

Jack O’Donoghue captains the side. 

Tickets can be bought here for the game 

This will be Gloucester’s first game since their player, Ed Slater, was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in July. 

Gloucester have set up a fundraising page for Slater and his family, and donations can be made at this link. 

Here is the starting team 

Starting XV

FullBack 15. Simon Zebo
Winger 14. Calvin Nash
Centre's 13. Chris Farrell, 12 . Rory Scannell
Winger 11. Shane Daly
Outhalf:10. Ben Healy Scrumhalf: 9. Neil Cronin
Front Row: 1. Josh Wycherley, 2. Diarmuid Barron, 3. Keynan Knox
Second Row 4. Cian Hurley, 5. Eoin O’Connor
Back Row 6.Jack O’Donoghue (c) 7.Alex Kendellen, 8. Jack O’Sullivan

Replacements

16. Scott Buckley, 17. Chris Moore, 18. Roman Salanoa, 19. James French, 20. Liam O’Connor, 21. Edwin Edogbo, 22. Paddy Kelly, 23. Ruadhán Quinn, 24. Daniel Okeke, 25. Paddy Patterson, 26. Jack Crowley, 27. Tony Butler, 28. Malakai Fekitoa, 29. Dan Goggin, 30. Liam Coombes, 31. Conor Phillips

