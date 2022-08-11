Nichola Fryday has said that 'she never thought she would get a professional contract playing Rugby for Ireland
IRELAND CAPTAIN Nichola Fryday has said that 'she never thought she would get a professional contract playing Rugby'. 

Last week it was announced by the IRFU there will be 43 centralised paid contracts for elite women's rugby next season. 

The contract fees will be in the range of €30,000 plus match fees and bonuses.  

Ireland's 15's sides were the only team that play in the Six Nations that had not switched to pro terms and with the news last week, they join the likes of Wales, France, England Scotland and Italy with the move.  

Speaking to a reporter from the IRFU Fryday said the news is amazing, but the squad are focusing on the two-test tour of Japan 



 

“I never thought it would happen for me as a player so to have that news come, it’s amazing,” Fryday explained. 

“It shows the direction that women’s rugby and women’s sport is going in Ireland. It’s great, but for us as a squad, we’re now focused back on the task at hand – it’s two tests in Japan." 

“That’s something we can think about when we get home, but at like at the moment we’re just focusing on Japan.” 

Ireland’s two Test tour to Japan will take place this month (August 20th and 27th)  

Fryday admitted she was 'buzzing' for the games 

"I am buzzing. It's going to be amazing. We are just all relishing the thought of going, get us to the plane," she added.  

Ireland fixtures 

Japan v Ireland, Saturday, August 20, Ecopa Stadium 

Japan v Ireland, Saturday, August 27, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 

Ireland's squad for the tour 

Forwards: Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemians RFC/Munster)Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)Clara Nielson* (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby)Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)Jo Brown* (Worcester/IQ Rugby)Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)Laura Feely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster)Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(Captain)Sam Monaghan (TBC)Taryn Schulzter* (Saracens/Ulster) 

Backs: Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) Aoife Dalton* (Tullamore/Leinster) Dannah O’Brien* (Tullow RFC/Leinster) Emma Tilly* (MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster) Enya Breen (TBC/Munster) Kayla Waldron* (Hamilton Hawks/IQ Rugby) Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks RFC/IQ Rugby) Leah Tarpey* (Tullamore RFC/Leinster) Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians RFC/Munster). 

 

