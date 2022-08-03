Premier League captains have agreed to stop taking a knee before matches next year, only for certain events

PREMIER LEAGUE captains have agreed to no longer take the knee next year after discussions were held this week,

The anti-racism gesture was performed at the start of every game in England after the unlawful death of George Floyd in 2020.

Many critics of the action have labelled the stance to take a knee as an 'empty gesture' and have asked for a different type of action to take place.

Some footballers like Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha have stopped taking the knee for this reason and now the rest of the league will not have to take the knee next year.

According to a report from The Times, players will still take a knee before certain rounds of matches, including the FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals, as well as Boxing Day matches and the Premier League's No Room for Racism rounds.

BREAKING: Premier League players will stop taking the knee before every game and will instead use the gesture at specific moments during the season to amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society. pic.twitter.com/3h5Xeboq8r — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 3, 2022

A statement from the Premier League read: "Ahead of the new season, Premier League club captains have reaffirmed their commitment to fighting racism and all forms of discrimination."

"The players have decided to use specific moments during the upcoming campaign to take the knee, to amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society.

"The Premier League supports the players' decision and, alongside the clubs, will use these opportunities to elevate anti-racism messaging as part of the League's No Room for Racism Action Plan."

A collective message from all 20 Premier League captains said they still planned to tackle racism despite the stance change.

"We remain resolutely committed to eradicate racial prejudice, and to bring about an inclusive society with respect and equal opportunities for all," they added.