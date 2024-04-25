Public asked to report any sightings of sex offender on run from police
News

Christopher McNamara is on the run from police in Plymouth

POLICE are appealing to the public to call 999 if they see a sex offender who is on the run from police in Plymouth.

Christopher McNamara, who was originally convicted for sexual assault, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his post-sentence conditions.

Police are appealing to the public for any information that may help them locate the 39-year-old, who has had his licence revoked.

McNamara, who has links to the Birmingham, Coventry and Plymouth areas, is 6ft tall, of a slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.

“Numerous enquiries have been made by police to locate and arrest McNamara,” a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said.

“Officers are now appealing to the public to report any sightings of him.”

They added: "Anyone who sees McNamara is asked to not approach him and call police on 999 immediately quoting reference 50240094643."

