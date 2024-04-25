Public asked to report any sightings of sex offender on run from police

POLICE are appealing to the public to call 999 if they see a sex offender who is on the run from police in Plymouth.

Christopher McNamara, who was originally convicted for sexual assault, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his post-sentence conditions.

Police are appealing to the public for any information that may help them locate the 39-year-old, who has had his licence revoked.

McNamara, who has links to the Birmingham, Coventry and Plymouth areas, is 6ft tall, of a slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.

“Numerous enquiries have been made by police to locate and arrest McNamara,” a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said.

“Officers are now appealing to the public to report any sightings of him.”

They added: "Anyone who sees McNamara is asked to not approach him and call police on 999 immediately quoting reference 50240094643."