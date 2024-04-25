New series of The Young Offenders airs on BBC next month – but won't be seen on RTÉ until 2025
News

New series of The Young Offenders airs on BBC next month – but won't be seen on RTÉ until 2025

POPULAR Irish sitcom The Young Offenders returns with its much-anticipated fourth series next month.

Created and written by Peter Foott, the show follows lovable Cork teens Conor MacSweeney and Jock O’Keefe, played by Alex Murphy and Chris Walley respectively.

Based on the hit 2016 film of the same name, the fourth instalment of the IFTA-winning show returns to BBC One on Friday, May 10 at 9.30pm, the British broadcaster has confirmed.

However, the latest series of the hit coming-of-age drama, which first aired on RTÉ in 2018, will not hit Irish screens until 2025.

Series four of The Young Offenders airs next month

In a statement made in November 2023, the Irish broadcaster confirmed cost-cutting at the organisation meant a number of series would have to be reduced or postponed.

Last year RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst announced that there would be €10m worth of cuts and Adrian Lynch, the station’s Deputy Director General, confirmed in November how these savings would be made.

Among the measures taken, the Irish soap Fair City was cut from four to three episodes a week as of January 2024 and “the transmission of Young Offenders will be deferred until 2025” he confirmed.

show follows lovable Cork teens Conor MacSweeney and Jock O’Keefe, played by Alex Murphy and Chris Walley respectively

The Young Offenders last aired on RTÉ back in August 2020.

Last year RTÉ and the BBC excitedly announced the fourth series of The Young Offenders had been commissioned, following its successful first three runs and a 2018 Christmas special.

Ben Caudell, Commissioning Editor for BBC Comedy said at the time: "We’re so happy to have The Young Offenders back on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, so that viewers once again enjoy the adventures, and misadventures, of all these brilliant comic characters - they may not be quite so young, but they’re still very much offenders."

Series creator Foott added that he was “over the moon to have been commissioned for Series 4 of the show on BBC One, and of course always grateful for the ongoing support of RTÉ”.

"Audiences have been asking for more of the journeys of these characters and we’re very excited to take the show in new directions for Series 4 and can’t wait to bring it back to TV screens,” he said as the commission was announced.

See More: BBC, RTE, The Young Offenders

Related

BBC show unravels mystery of decades-old US documentary 'given exceptional access inside the IRA'
News 1 month ago

BBC show unravels mystery of decades-old US documentary 'given exceptional access inside the IRA'

By: Gerard Donaghy

BBC ‘censored' truth about Catholics' experience during Troubles former executive reveals
News 2 months ago

BBC ‘censored' truth about Catholics' experience during Troubles former executive reveals

By: Fiona Audley

From bog bodies to ancient ruins: New BBC Irish language show unearths secrets of world's peatlands
News 3 months ago

From bog bodies to ancient ruins: New BBC Irish language show unearths secrets of world's peatlands

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Two die in separate collisions in Dublin and Cork
News 17 hours ago

Two die in separate collisions in Dublin and Cork

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí will not face prosecution over 2020 George Nkencho shooting
News 18 hours ago

Gardaí will not face prosecution over 2020 George Nkencho shooting

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man sentenced to community service over Michaela McAreavey song
News 19 hours ago

Man sentenced to community service over Michaela McAreavey song

By: Gerard Donaghy

Jeffrey Donaldson appears in court over historical abuse charges
News 20 hours ago

Jeffrey Donaldson appears in court over historical abuse charges

By: Gerard Donaghy

‘We failed you when you needed us most’ Taoiseach tells Stardust families while issuing State apology
News 1 day ago

‘We failed you when you needed us most’ Taoiseach tells Stardust families while issuing State apology

By: Fiona Audley