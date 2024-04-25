Shock as gun found by graveyard where local people ‘pay respects to loved ones’
News

A COMMUNITY has been left in shock after a gun was found in an area close to a graveyard.

The suspected firearm was found in Ardmore in Derry yesterday “in the vicinity of a graveyard” the PSNI has confirmed.

Detectives from the Police Service's Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) found the gun during a search in the Rushall Road area.

It is now being forensically tested and enquiries are ongoing, while officers claim they are “keeping an open mind” regarding its owner.

The gun found by PSNI officers by a graveyard in Derry

“We are keeping an open mind in relation to the ownership of this find, and we appeal to anyone who has information, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area recently to get in touch with us,” TIU Detective Inspector Walls said.\

“It is shocking to think this suspected firearm was left in the vicinity of a graveyard, a place where people visit and pay their respects to loved ones,” he added.

“It shows a blatant lack of respect for local people and the local community.”
Det Insp Walls has called on anyone with information about the finding to come forward.

"We are grateful for the support of local communities and encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101 or report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport,” he said.

