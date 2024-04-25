British Government grants full access to Troubles files so policies on Northern Ireland can be examined

THE British Government will grant historians full access to its State archives so that its policies towards Northern Ireland during the Troubles can be examined.

An independent Public History project, relating to the Troubles period, has been announced today by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

“By opening up Government files to independent historians, including the records of previous administrations and those held across different departments and agencies, this Public History will help allow for a fuller examination of the Troubles than has ever been possible before,” Mr Heaton-Harris explained.

Up to five historians will be granted full access to UK state archives, to “provide an independent and authoritative examination of the UK Government’s policy towards Northern Ireland during the Troubles”, the Northern Ireland Office confirmed today.

Lord Bew and Dr Caoimhe Nic Dháibhéid will co-chair an independent advisory panel which will make recommendations on key details of the project, including the selection of historians to write the Public History.

“I have long advocated for this Public History, and for opening sensitive information to scholars in the interest of securing a fuller picture of the state’s role during the Troubles,” Lord Bew said today.

“I am delighted to co-chair this varied panel of eminent historians, which is reflective of the broad consultation we have had with over 40 academics," he added, “and am grateful to everyone who has taken the time to share their views, which have shaped the form of this project.”

Dr Nic Dháibhéid said: “As a historian, I am supportive of any endeavour to widen access to archival sources.

“I welcome the Government’s commitment to doing so via a transparent and rigorous process, and following extensive consultation with the academic community.”

She added: “This panel is eager to engage with as broad a constituency as possible during the course of this project and I look forward to collaborating with researchers across these islands in the coming months.”

Mr Heaton-Harris said he was “grateful to Lord Bew, Dr Caoimhe Nic Dháibhéid and the panel members, whose exceptional knowledge and insight will play a key role in advancing public understanding of Northern Ireland’s difficult past”.

Lord Caine, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has met with the panel members ahead of their first formal meeting in London this week.

“The Minister was keen to acknowledge the importance of the panel’s independence in conducting their work,” a representative for the Northern Ireland Office confirmed.

The panel is expected to soon “be in a position to invite historians interested in writing the public history to submit expressions of interest”.