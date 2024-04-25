£100m investment confirmed in 'landmark agreement' for borough in Northern Ireland

A JOINT funding injection by the British and Northern Irish governments will see £100m invested in the Causeway Coast and Glens.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has announced their "landmark agreement" this week, which will see the substantial figure invested in the borough over the next 10 years.

Some £36m of the total fund will come from the UK Government, while the same amount will come from the NI Executive, alongside other partner contributions, to make up the £100m, in a deal which is “set to shape the future trajectory of the region” a spokesperson for Causeway Coast and Glens Council explained.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly were among those who gathered at Ulster University Coleraine yesterday to sign the Heads of Terms for the Causeway Coast and Glens Council Growth Deal.

“This is one of four deals covering the whole of the north with £1.3 billion capital investment over the next 10-20 years,” Ms O’Neill said.

“Our four City and Growth Deals have the potential to increase the number of good jobs, promote regional balance and raise productivity which is the driver of improving living standards,” she explained.

“The deals are helping to create a more dynamic and competitive economy here. “Importantly, the deals will have a positive impact on the quality of life for so many including our young people, our businesses, and the many visitors who flock to the Causeway Coast and Glens.”

Ms Little-Pengelly said the multi-million pound investment was “a great example of government, business and academia working together to tackle issues and make a real difference”.