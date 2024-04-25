Appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist dies in collision with car found burnt out near the scene

A MOTORCYCLIST has died after being involved in a collision with a car on a road in Co. Carlow last night.

The man, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, which happened shortly before 11pm on a local road between Rathoe and Ballon at Sandbrook.

The car involved in the collision was found burnt out near the site of the incident - its driver failed to remain at the scene.

The local coroner and office of the state pathologist have been notified, and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

“All the circumstances of this incident are being investigated, a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed and an incident room has been established at Carlow Garda Station,” the police force confirmed today.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were traveling on the road between Rathoe and Ballon or the in surrounding areas, between 10pm and midnight on Wednesday, April 24 2024, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with information regarding this collision is urged to contact Carlow Garda Station at 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

The death last night follows that of two people who were killed in separate incidents in Dublin and Cork the previous day.

In Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin, a female cyclist died following a collision involving a bicycle and a truck at around 8am on April 23.

At around the same time, a male motorcyclist died after a collision involving a motorcycle and a truck at Toureenfineen, Co. Cork.

That man has since been named locally as Paul Harrington, an electrician from Ballyvolane in Co. Cork.

In a statement his "heartbroken" family said he "died unexpectedly" and was "sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, sisters, girlfriend Kamile, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends".

Mr Harrington's funeral Mass takes place ar 10am on Saturday, April 27, in the North Cathedral (The Cathedral of St Mary and St Anne)