REPUBLIC OF Ireland welcome Scotland to Dublin for the third UEFA Nations League group match as they look to get their first points of the campaign.



Stephen Kenny's Ireland side go into the UEFA Nations League fixture on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat against Ukraine on Wednesday.



It is Scotland's first visit to Ireland since 2015 where Ireland were held to a 1-1 draw as a John O'Shea own goal levelled the tie after Jon Walters' opener at the Aviva Stadium in a European Championship qualifier.



Overall, in 10 matches since the first meeting in 1961, both sides have won on four occasions with three draws between the two sides. The match will almost be a sell-out with only Premium Level tickets available.

Match Details



Fixture: Republic of Ireland v Scotland

Competition: UEFA Nations League

Stadium: Aviva Stadium

Date: Saturday, June 11

Kick-off: 5pm

Tickets: Premium Level tickets available from Ticketmaster here

TV: RTE & Premier Sports



Match Officials



Referee: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

Assistant 1: Filippo Meli (ITA)

Assistant 2: Stefano Alassio (ITA)

Fourth Official: Rosario Abisso (ITA)

Video Assistant Referee: Gianluca Aureliano (ITA)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Giacomo Paganessi (ITA)



Team News



Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has confirmed that skipper Seamus Coleman has been ruled out of the remaining UEFA Nations League fixtures against Scotland and Ukraine.



John Egan is also set to miss out on the Ukraine match through injury with the Ireland manager set to make wholesale changes for the visit of Scotland with fatigue and fitness a concern for a number of players from the Armenia and Ukraine fixtures.



What he said - Ireland manager Stephen Kenny



"I’m disappointed we’ve not got points on the board. I thought in the game against Ukraine, I felt every player gave absolutely everything of themselves, every ounce of themselves.



“We had a good run where from March to March we scored 23 goals, which is a really high amount for an international team. Then we have come up in the last two games and come up short in front of goal. It doesn’t mean everything is wrong, it just means we haven’t capitalised on the opportunities that we’ve been given.



"We have to improve in that regard and we have to make sure we all work hard and believe in what we are doing and hit the back of the net. It is a game of huge significance in front of a full house pretty much so we'll be looking to put the last two matches right.”

Get ready for tonight's Nations League match against Republic or Ireland with our full match preview.#IRLSCOhttps://t.co/tXXZkNeCWT — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 11, 2022

What he said - Ireland defender Nathan Collins



"We're looking forward to the game of course. It is a huge game and some brilliant matches down the years with great players playing in this fixture.



"There is a bit of rivalry there which gives it a bit more of a sense of occasion. We'll be looking to put the past two matches behind us and take the positives from both of them.



"I thought we could have quite easily got results in both matches and where the first goal is so crucial, we could have won comfortably if we had converted early chances in both matches.



"I want to play every match and I think it suits players to have so many matches. Short turnaround presents a different challenge but it means we can get back out there and put the week right."



Watch the press conference on FAI TV here...



Republic of Ireland v Scotland - Statistics



- This will be the first meeting between Republic of Ireland and Scotland since June 2015 at the Aviva Stadium in a EURO 2016 qualifier – the game ended 1-1 with Jon Walters netting for the Boys in Green and Scotland later equalising through a John O’Shea own-goal.



- Scotland are unbeaten in their last four away games against Republic of Ireland in all competitions, although three of those meetings ended level (W1). Scotland’s last away defeat to Ireland came back in June 1963, losing 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Noel Cantwell.



- Republic of Ireland have picked up just one win from their last 13 games against nations from the United Kingdom (D7 L5), winning 1-0 against Wales in a World Cup qualifier in October 2017. In fact, they’ve failed to score in their last five such games.



- Republic of Ireland have never won a UEFA Nations League game (D5 L7), with the Boys in Green netting just two goals in their 12 games in the competition.



- Scotland have lost just one of their last 10 games in all competitions (W7 D2), going down 3-1 at home to Ukraine earlier this month.



- Scotland are looking to win four consecutive competitive away games for the first time since a run of seven between 1948 and 1952.



- Republic of Ireland are winless in their last 10 competitive home games (D7 L3), with no side scoring more than once in a single match in that time (F4 A7). They lost 1-0 against Ukraine last time out, but haven’t lost consecutive competitive home games since October 1972 (a run of three).



- Scotland have won 64% of their 11 games in the UEFA Nations League (W7 D1 L3), though all three of their defeats in the competition have come away from home.



Republic of Ireland Squad



Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Max O'Leary (Bristol City).

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).



Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County).



Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), CJ Hamilton (Blackpool), Festy Ebosele (Derby County).