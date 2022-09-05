Ralf Hassenhuttl has leapt to the defence of his goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu after Southampton fans questioned the Irish shot stopper
Sport

Ralf Hassenhuttl has leapt to the defence of his goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu after Southampton fans questioned the Irish shot stopper

RALF HASSENHUTTL has leapt to the defence of his goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu after Southampton fans questioned the Irish shot stopper.  

Bazunu joined the Saint's from Manchester City for £12m this summer and has been highly tipped to become of the best keepers in the league. 

However, Southampton's form has been patchy. A win against Chelsea came after a 4-1 loss to Spurs, and the Chelsea win was followed up with a loss to 1-0 loss away to Wolves this weekend. 

Despite this Hassenhuttl has backed the 20-year-old said he was very happy with the Ireland keeper. 

"I like how he plays and how he gets his position very offensive on the jump. He had two or three situations where he was going there and I ask him to do this," Hassenhuttl explained to the local media. 

“When you go all in and play with a high line, you have to have a goalkeeper behind you who is on the jump and can clear situations, like he did a couple of times with dangerous situations. This is good and this is what I want to see, and I am very happy.” 

On Saturday Daniel Podence scored Wolves winner. Many fans were left frustrated with the Ireland keepers try to stop the goal, but Hassenhuttl claimed that the former Rovers keeper was 'unlucky' 

"It looks a little bit unlucky. He is going down and the ball goes soft in the goal, but he is going with everything on the other side, and then it goes very quickly in the other direction. It is not so easy.” 

Days before the Chelsea game, his ex-manager Pep Guardiola revealed that the club have a buy-back possibility for Bazunu should he ever become one of the best in the league.  

“They could stay one to two years. The EDS (Elite Development Squad) competition is so light, it’s not real competition. 

“They want Premier League, so after agreement with the clubs we have a buyback on all of them so just in case they explode we have a chance to get them back.” 

It will be interesting to see if did that does indeed happen 

See More: Gavin Bazunu

Related

The best reactions to Gavin Bazunu's performance against Chelsea
Sport 5 days ago

The best reactions to Gavin Bazunu's performance against Chelsea

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Gavin Bazunu has admitted that Willy Caballero has been a 'real help' to him since joining Southampton
Sport 3 weeks ago

Gavin Bazunu has admitted that Willy Caballero has been a 'real help' to him since joining Southampton

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Exclusive interview: An English coach gives his expert take on Ireland's current and future footballing talents
Sport 2 months ago

Exclusive interview: An English coach gives his expert take on Ireland's current and future footballing talents

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

10 facts about Richard Harris, legendary Irish actor and notorious hellraiser
Entertainment 2 hours ago

10 facts about Richard Harris, legendary Irish actor and notorious hellraiser

By: Irish Post

10 colourful Irish insults and the real meaning behind them
Life & Style 5 hours ago

10 colourful Irish insults and the real meaning behind them

By: Irish Post

England have handed Ireland a huge advantage of making it through the World Cup play-offs
Sport 7 hours ago

England have handed Ireland a huge advantage of making it through the World Cup play-offs

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Two men arrested in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel
News 23 hours ago

Two men arrested in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

By: Gerard Donaghy

Women who supplied drugs at family funeral to prisoner on day release is jailed
News 1 day ago

Women who supplied drugs at family funeral to prisoner on day release is jailed

By: Gerard Donaghy