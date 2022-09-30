Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19 squad set for EURO Qualifiers
Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19 squad set for EURO Qualifiers

Limerick , Ireland - 16 September 2022; Training balls before the Extra.ie FAI Cup Quarter-Final match between Treaty United and UCD at Markets Field in Limerick. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

THREE GAMES in seven days awaits the Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19s as they travel to Poland for the Qualifying Round of the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championships.A place at next summer's finals tournament in Belgium is the target for Dave Connell's squad who must take on Poland, Northern Ireland and France just to reach the Elite Round.For his squad selection, Connell is without several players due to injury but has been able to include Shelbourne defender Jessie Stapleton, who was recently involved with the Ireland WNT.There is a first call-up for Galway WFC attacker Rola Olusola, while Cork City midfielder Ellie O'Brien and Sligo Rovers ace Kerri O'Hara will be hoping to earn a first appearance at this level.

Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19 Squad

Goalkeepers: Summer Lawless (Peamount United), Claudia Keenan (Wexford Youths)

Defenders: Meabh Russell (Wexford Youths), Melissa O'Kane (Athlone Town), Abi Tuthill (Shamrock Rovers), Kate Thompson (Galway WFC), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Tara O'Hanlon (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Orlaith O'Mahony (Shamrock Rovers), Michaela Lawrence (Wexford Youths), Sophie Morrin (Liverpool), Eva Mangan (Cork City), Scarlett Herron (Athlone Town), Ellie O'Brien (Cork City), Jamie Thompson (Shamrock Rovers)

Forwards: Emma Doherty (Sligo Rovers), Laura Shine (Cork City), Lia O'Leary (Shelbourne), Kerri O'Hara (Sligo Rovers), Rola Olusola (Galway WFC)UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championship QualifiersLeague A, Group 5Tuesday, October 4th | Poland v Republic of Ireland, City Stadium Plewiska, KO 13:00 (Irish Time)Friday, October 7th | Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland, City Stadium Swarzedz, KO 10:00 (Irish Time)Monday, October 10th | Republic of Ireland v France, MGKS Huragan, KO 13:00 (Irish Time)

