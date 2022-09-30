Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19 squad set for EURO Qualifiers

THREE GAMES in seven days awaits the Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19s as they travel to Poland for the Qualifying Round of the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championships.



A place at next summer's finals tournament in Belgium is the target for Dave Connell's squad who must take on Poland, Northern Ireland and France just to reach the Elite Round.



For his squad selection, Connell is without several players due to injury but has been able to include Shelbourne defender Jessie Stapleton, who was recently involved with the Ireland WNT.



There is a first call-up for Galway WFC attacker Rola Olusola, while Cork City midfielder Ellie O'Brien and Sligo Rovers ace Kerri O'Hara will be hoping to earn a first appearance at this level.

SQUAD NEWS | #IRLWU19 🇮🇪



Dave Connell's squad travel to Poland for three UEFA EURO Qualifiers



Oct 4 | Poland v Republic of Ireland | KO 13:00

Oct 7 | Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland | KO 10:00

Oct 10 | Republic of Ireland v France | KO 13:00#COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/VNeohIYfU0 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 30, 2022

Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19 Squad



Goalkeepers: Summer Lawless (Peamount United), Claudia Keenan (Wexford Youths)



Defenders: Meabh Russell (Wexford Youths), Melissa O'Kane (Athlone Town), Abi Tuthill (Shamrock Rovers), Kate Thompson (Galway WFC), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Tara O'Hanlon (Peamount United)



Midfielders: Orlaith O'Mahony (Shamrock Rovers), Michaela Lawrence (Wexford Youths), Sophie Morrin (Liverpool), Eva Mangan (Cork City), Scarlett Herron (Athlone Town), Ellie O'Brien (Cork City), Jamie Thompson (Shamrock Rovers)