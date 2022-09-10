Republic of Ireland WU19 set for double header in Portugal, the squad is out
Senec , Slovakia - 5 September 2022; Abbie Larkin during a Republic of Ireland Women training session at National Training Centre in Senec, Slovakia. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

THE START of the 2022/2023 season begins for the Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19s in Portugal with two international friendly games in Centro de Estágios do Luso.

Dave Connell recently used a friendly game away to England to assemble a new group of players, but this trip to Portugal will allow him to have more time to work with the players.

These two games will help to start the preparations for the upcoming UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championship Qualifiers, which will see Ireland travel to Poland to take on the hosts as well as Northern Ireland and France.

For this squad, Connell welcomes the trio of Jessie Stapleton, Ellen Molloy and Abbie Larkin back from the WNT senior squad, where they were involved for the FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying wins over Finland and Slovakia.

There is a first call-up for Reading's Lucy Brame, while 16 of the squad have featured in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League already this season.

Republic of Ireland WU19 SquadGoalkeepers: Katie Keane (Shelbourne), Summer Lawless (Peamount United)

Defenders: Meabh Russell (Wexford Youths), Kate Thompson (Galway WFC), Lucy Brame (Reading), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Abi Tuthill (Shamrock Rovers), Eve Dossen (Galway WFC), Melissa O'Kane (Athlone Town), Tara O'Hanlon (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Eva Mangan (Cork City), Sophie Morrin (Liverpool), Orlaith O'Mahony (Shamrock Rovers), Michaela Lawrence (Wexford Youths), Scarlett Herron (Athlone Town)

Forwards: Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Emma Doherty (Sligo Rovers), Jamie Thompson (Shamrock Rovers), Jenna Slattery (Galway WFC), Chloe Atkinson (Cork City), Lia O'Leary (Shelbourne)

International Friendly GamesSeptember 13th | Portugal v Republic of Ireland, Centro de Estágios do Luso, KO 18:00September 15th | Portugal vs Republic of Ireland, Centro de Estágios do Luso, KO 17:00

