Ronan O'Gara has received a six week ban for abusing a match official in the Top14

LA ROCHELLE'S DIRECTOR OF RUGBY RONAN O'GARA has received a six-week suspension for an incident involving himself and a match official during La Rochelle's Top14 meeting with Lyon earlier this month.

La Rochelle beat Lyon in a 23-20 victory two weeks ago, but the former Munster and Ireland out half is believed to have 'disrespected' the match official.

A statement from Top 14 organisers LNR read:

"After taking into account the aggravating circumstance (his disciplinary record), the penalty was increased by two weeks,"

An additional two-week penalty for Ireland legend O'Gara's previous disciplinary record was counter-balanced by his admission of guilt.

"After taking into account the mitigating circumstances (acknowledgment of guilt, conduct before and during the hearing), the sanction was reduced by two weeks."

O'Gara is best known for his time at Munster and Ireland . He guided La Rochelle to their first European title last May. The French side beat Leo Cullen's Leinster.