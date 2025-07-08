Sales of Bohemian FC’s new Oasis jersey will support Irish charity in Manchester

SALES of a new jersey released by Bohemian FC in partnership with Oasis will support an Irish charity in Manchester.

The Dublin football club announced the partnership this month, ahead of the Oasis gig in Croke Park in August.

As one of Ireland’s oldest football clubs, Bohemian FC are 100% fan-owned not-for-profit organisation.

Their special FAI Cup shirt pays homage to Oasis, the iconic band led by second generation Irish brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher.

Featuring the Oasis logo, in Dublin City’s traditional blue tones, the jersey is manufactured by O’Neill’s Sportswear Ireland and has been designed in-house by Bohemian FC in collaboration with Oasis.

All profits from the shirt will be split between Bohemian FC and two charities, Music Generation Ireland and Irish Community Care Manchester (ICCM) in support of their work with the Irish community in the city.

Daniel Lambert, Chief Operating Officer of Bohemian Football Club, said they were “delighted” to finally release their jersey “following lots of work with the Oasis over the past six months, with special thanks to Noel and Liam for supporting this”.

“To be able to work with Oasis and design a new iconic shirt that will reach fans around the world is special,” he explained.

“And to once again have funds going towards such worthy causes, that will assist thousands of people across Ireland and Manchester, is brilliant.

“As a fan-owned football club and a not-for-profit entity, the impact on Bohemian FC will be significant and we are most grateful for the support.”

ICCM CEO Patrick Morrison said: “The Irish contribution to building Manchester is well recognised, and the city itself has played an important part in raising so many Irish sons and daughters, none more so that the Gallagher brothers.

“Sadly, not everyone in the Irish community is as fortunate, that is why ICCM continues to provide vital help to the most vulnerable and disadvantaged from our community.”

He added: “We pay tribute to Bohemian FC and Oasis for again highlighting the strong and deep connections between Ireland and Manchester, and we are excited to be part of this project demonstrating how music and sport can come together to strengthen a community.”

The Bohemians FC shirt is available for order now at www.oasis-bohemianfc.com