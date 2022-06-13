Stephen Kenny has defied his detractors and said 'I know what I'm doing' after beating Scotland 3-0 on Saturday

IRELAND BOSS Stephen Kenny claimed on Saturday that Ireland's emphatic 3-0 win over Scotland at the Aviva was their 'most significant home victory' since beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 to in 2015.

Ireland had several key performers on Saturday and showed a willing intent from the start to chase every ball down.

Goals from Alan Browne, Troy Parrot, and Michael Obafemi capped off a superb night for Kenny's side and speaking to the media in the post-match press conference, he was asked about the win, to which he responded with.

"I asked the players what was the most significant victory that they had in the Aviva Stadium", said the former League of Ireland boss.

"It was probably 2015 against Bosnia, so it's the biggest result. We told the players 'You can enjoy that with your families' because it's the most significant home victory in seven years."

Ireland and their manager came under intense scrutiny again after losing their opening two games against Ukraine and Armenia in this year's Nations League.

🗣 'I know what I am doing. I'm very clear on what I'm doing'



Stephen Kenny responded to the criticism that he had received in the week after two 1-0 defeats in the #UEFANationsLeague | 🇮🇪



🗣 'Clearly the public really identify with it'



Football w/ @SkyIreland pic.twitter.com/xMiENJewkA — Off The Ball (@offtheball) June 12, 2022

Kenny was asked if the victory was proof that his methods do work and rebuffed the need to prove himself

"I'm not here to make any statements of justification," Kenny added

"I'm not even viewing it like that really. I know what I'm doing, I'm very clear on what I'm doing, and this has been a radical shift in the players that we've brought through. It's very exciting and clearly, the public identifies with it.

"We had setbacks this week and we're not happy with ourselves about that, particularly the defeat in Armenia," Kenny continued.

"The supporters see the potential in the team, they know we're not perfect. We have a lot of imperfections."

Ireland will now play Ukraine in the city of Lodz in Poland on Tuesday in their final Nations League game of the year.

They may have to do this without Saturday's Man of the Match, Michael Obafemi who tweaked his groin.

When asked if the Swansea man would be available, Kenny was unable to give an answer

“I don’t know yet”, claimed Kenny

“A little tweak of the groin, so I don’t know yet. Michael has to be a doubt. Shane Duffy, John Egan, obviously Josh Cullen has just played three games. We have a lot to consider for the Ukraine game.”