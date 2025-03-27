Amy Huberman promises ‘good wine at a good price’ as she launches her very own range

AMY HUBERMAN has revealed she was inspired to launch her own range of wine to make it easier to find “good wine at a good price”.

The actor and author, who is married to rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll, held a glitzy launch for the new brand Ah Wines in Dublin last night.

Two wines have been released by Ah, a Sauvignion Blanc, which retails at €17.99, and a Cava Brut Rosé which can be picked up for €24.95.

Led by Huberman, the business team also features Shane Davey, Hugh Murray and Brian Fagan.

But it was a chat between Huberman and Davey around three years ago that prompted the idea for the business.

While discussing what they both enjoyed when drinking a glass of wine they agreed there were so many products out there that it was difficult to know what to choose.

“All you want is a good bottle of wine at a good price that you know you will enjoy. It is that simple,” Huberman explains.

Now she claims to have provided just that.

Huberman and the team at Ah having worked with the professional Spanish winemaker Covinas to select the best fruit and create wines that align with Ah’s vision.

It has seen Huberman make many trips to Valencia where Covinas’ cooperative of local farmers have their vineyards.

“From vineyard to cellar, Amy has been actively involved at every stage ensuring that the wines reflect the highest standards of quality,” a spokesperson for the brand said today.

Ah has also partnered with the independent Irish wine distributor Barry & Fitzwilliam to help distribute and build Huberman's new brand.

“After 3 years of planning and preparation we are so excited to be launching Ah Wines,” Huberman said today.

“We wanted to incorporate some fun into the label and the branding, offering an opportunity for people to write on the label and share their messages with/to friends and family,” she added.

“Being a writer, I wanted to encourage others to write their sentiments too.

“So, if you are going over to your pal’s for dinner and they have great intentions but not the best culinary skills you could write Ah, listen the dinner won’t be great but at least we’ll have a nice bottle of wine!

“We’ve started the story, it’s over to you to continue and share!”

Ah wines can be bought at Tesco stores in Ireland and online at www.winesoftheworld.ie

From April 7 the wines will also be available to buy at Dunnes stores.