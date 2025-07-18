First new golf links in over a century to open in Northern Ireland

NORTHERN IRELAND is set to open its first new links golf course in over a century, as the Galgorm Collection unveils plans for a championship-standard development at Bellarena on the north coast.

The new Bellarena Golf Links will be based just 20 miles from Royal Portrush, which is currently hosting The Open.

The course will be built along the Causeway Coast, between Portrush and Limavady, with plans to open by 2029, subject to planning approval.

The Galgorm Collection, known for its Galgorm Castle Golf Club in Ballymena and Roe Valley course in Limavady, is investing £30 million in the project.

This will be the first newly constructed links course in Northern Ireland in more than 100 years.

Links courses are considered the most traditional form of golf course, built on sandy coastal terrain that offers firm and natural playing conditions.

Bellarena Golf Links will be designed to take full advantage of the area’s natural beauty and rugged coastline.

Colin Johnston, managing director of the Galgorm Collection, said that preparatory work is already underway, with construction potentially beginning as early as 2026.

“We believe Bellarena will be a game-changer for golf tourism in the region and a powerful draw for international visitors,” he said in a public statement.

The project is part of Galgorm’s wider £65 million investment strategy in the northwest.

This includes the recent £50 million acquisition of the Roe Park Resort in Limavady—now rebranded as Roe Valley Resort—and the Galgorm Castle Estate.

An additional £22 million is being invested in redeveloping Roe Valley Resort and its 18-hole course.

The development is expected to generate 300 new jobs and boost local tourism.

With over £120 million invested across Northern Ireland over the past two decades, Galgorm has become a major investor in the country’s hospitality industry.

Its portfolio also includes luxury hotels such as Galgorm Resort, The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat, and The Old Inn, as well as restaurants Fratelli and Parisien.

The announcement comes at a high point for golf tourism in Northern Ireland.

The sport brought a record £86 million to the regional economy last year, with figures from Tourism Northern Ireland showing a 66% increase in value since 2019, when Royal Portrush last hosted The Open.

Golf tourists typically stay around nine days and play five different courses during their visit.

Economy Minister Dr. Caoimhe Archibald praised the plans, saying, “Golf is a vital driver of our tourism economy, and this new course will help spread the benefits across more parts of the region. I commend Galgorm for their vision and commitment.”

Tourism Northern Ireland chairwoman Ellvena Graham described the development as a major step forward: “With our rich heritage and dramatic landscapes, Northern Ireland is already a highly sought-after golf destination. Bellarena will only strengthen that appeal.”

The location of the course offers strong infrastructure advantages.

Bellarena is on the Coleraine-to-Derry rail line and the main coastal road, making it easily accessible for visitors to reach.

Bellarena Golf Links will join a lineup of other north coast courses, including Royal Portrush, Portstewart, and Castlerock.

With planning permission expected to be submitted soon, the project is set to become a major driver for international tourism in the years ahead.