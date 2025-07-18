Ten Mins With...Suzy Crothers

SUZY CROTHERS is a theatre-maker, performer and writer from Belfast.

She makes massive hearted multidisciplinary shows that illuminate unheard stories. Her solo show ‘Troubled’ will be showing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival at Summerhall from July 31 – August 25 and then touring the UK.

In 2026, she’ll be touring a new show Have a Nice Death which is ‘part disco, part wake, part sandwich fest’.

She’s super happy to have just worked on the just released audiobook of Thirst Trap by Grainne O’Hare, a new writer from Belfast.

This week she took time out to talk to The Irish Post...

What are you up to?

Taking my solo theatre show ‘Troubled’ to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Joga by Bjork.

Which writer has most influenced you?

Edna O’Brien.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

Doechii, the American rapper and singer.

Who is your favourite author?

George Orwell.

What’s your favourite film?

Casino.

What are your Irish roots?

Béal Feirste.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Ballycastle, Co. Antrim

Which book has really moved you?

One Day by David Nicholls. Cried my lamps out.

Have you a favourite actor?

Andrew Scott is incredible and Sharon Horgan is a Queen.

Which living person do you most admire?

I’m fortunate to be surrounded by great people so I don't really have one answer, maybe my friend Amy, who is so wise and a mentor to me. In celeb terms, I like Dolly Parton and the work she has done on literacy with all the kids books she gives out. Plus I love Oprah.

Which person from the past do you most admire?

Audre Lorde, the US writer, philosopher and civil rights activist

What would be your motto?

I can, I have, I am.

Have you a favourite quote from a play or poem that you just like?

“The only ones for me are the mad ones, the ones who are mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved, desirous of everything at the same time, the ones who never yawn or say a commonplace thing, but burn, burn, burn like fabulous yellow roman candles exploding like spiders across the stars.” - Jack Kerouac

What books are on your bedside table at the minute?

All Fours - Miranda July

Thirst Trap - Grainne O’Hare

Down and Out in Paris and London - George Orwell

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My threadbare childhood teddy - Ted

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

You can. You have. You are.

What do you believe in?

The kindness of strangers.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

The Giants Causeway - nature did a great job there.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

My work. My partner Finbar.

Catch Suzy Crothers on July 31st - August 25th - Summerhall, Edinburgh, Sept 10th - Belgrade Coventry and

Nov 4th - Sheffield Theatres.

Visit www.suzycrothers.com