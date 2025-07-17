Renewed appeal for information on anniversary of unsolved murder of Linda Evans Christian
Renewed appeal for information on anniversary of unsolved murder of Linda Evans Christian

GARDAÍ have issued a renewed appeal for information on the anniversary of the unsolved murder of Irish woman Linda Evans Christian.

The 29-year-old left the Ash Ward of James Connolly Memorial Hospital in Blanchardstown, Dublin on June 24, 2017, where she had been receiving treatment.

Linda Evans Christian's body was found in Dublin woodland in 2017

Her family reported her missing on July 1, 2017 and on July 17, 2017, her body was discovered at Coolmine Woods in Blanchardstown.

Despite an extensive Garda investigation no one has been brought to justice for her murder.

Today the police force and Ms Evans Christian's family have urged anyone with information to come forward.

“An Garda Síochána would encourage anyone with any information regarding Linda’s disappearance and murder, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to make contact with the investigation team,” they said in a statement.

“Particularly, any person who may have information on Linda’s movements around Coolmine Woods at the time of her disappearance is asked to contact Gardaí,” they added.

“With the passage of time, people may now feel more comfortable sharing information with Gardaí,” they explained.

“An Garda Síochána would like to assure the public that they will treat anyone assisting the investigation in a sensitive manner.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

