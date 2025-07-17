Dublin Airport granted permission to increase nighttime flights

DUBLIN AIRPORT has been granted permission to increase the number of flights it operates during nighttime hours.

The ruling by Ireland’s planning body, An Coimisiún Pleanála (ACP) permits the airport to operate its second runway, which is known as the north runway, from 6am in the morning up to midnight.

Previously they could only operate the runway from 7am until 11pm.

The body has also applied a cap of 35,672 night-time flights per year, to “protect” local residents.

“While daa is reviewing the details, we welcome the decision by An Coimisiún Pleanála (ACP) regarding the hours of operation of Dublin Airport’s north runway and the proposal to manage nighttime noise at the airport through an annual noise quota,” a spokesperson for the organisation said today.

“While north runway will continue to have no nighttime take-offs or landings, it can now be operated between 6am and midnight, which is two hours longer than previously,” they added.

“This unlocks more efficient utilisation of this vital national infrastructure which future-proofs Dublin Airport’s capacity to manage further passenger growth.”

Welcoming ACP’s decision, daa CEO Kenny Jacobs said: “Overall this is a good decision for Ireland.

“North runway is a critical enabler for the growth of Dublin Airport, which is needed to keep pace with population increases and economic opportunities.

“We invested hundreds of millions in a second runway to benefit Ireland but have been hamstrung in using it effectively since it opened.”

He added: “We welcome the clarity today’s decision brings which removes uncertainty for Dublin Airport and the airlines, as well as having a positive impact on jobs and investment in Ireland.”