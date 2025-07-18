Poetry for peace workshop

An Irish poet, performer and actor is bringing mindful writing workshops to London this month

IRISH poet and performer Róisín Monaghan will host two unique poetry workshops in London in July, combining mindfulness, creativity and community in a welcoming and inclusive setting.

The sessions — both titled Poetry for Peace — will take place on Sunday, July 20 in Hampstead and Sunday, July 27 at in Queen’s Park (details of venue on the website, see below).

The first workshop, on July 20, is family-friendly and open to participants aged 10 and up.

It runs from 10am to 1pm and will include light meditation, creative writing guidance, and a chance to share work in a relaxed group setting.

The second session, geared towards adults 16+, will take place on July 27 from 9am to 12pm, and includes refreshments, a light breakfast, and a gift bag for each participant.

Both events are part of the wider Peace Love Poetry initiative, a not-for-profit organisation founded by Monaghan to promote healing and self-expression through poetry.

Originally launched as a YouTube channel titled Words With Ro, the project has grown into a series of in-person workshops across the UK and Ireland, focused on accessibility, mindfulness, and community spirit.

Monaghan, is from County Sligo, trained professionally as an actor in New York City and has worked internationally in theatre and performance. Her workshops draw on both her creative and contemplative backgrounds, encouraging participants to explore poetry not as a rarefied art but as a tool for connection and inner calm.

“As an Irish artist, I’ve always believed in the power of words to bridge distance and bring people together,” she said in a previous statement. “These workshops are really about making space — space to breathe, to write, and to be heard.”

Peace Love Poetry has raised funds for mental health causes and plans to expand its workshop series later this year, with upcoming sessions planned for Dublin, Killarney, and Donegal.

